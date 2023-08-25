Posted in: Crunchyroll Games, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: One Punch Man: World, One-Punch Man, Perfect World

One Punch Man: World Receives New Gamescom 2023 Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for One Punch Man: World, as Crunchyroll Games gave us a better look at what's to come during Gamescom 2023.

Crunchyroll Games has released a new trailer for their upcoming game, One Punch Man: World, as part of Gamescom 2023. The team has put together nearly three minutes of footage, giving you an action-packed experience featuring characters and settings from the anime. The trailer reveals more of the stealth and investigation gameplay, while highlighting bosses you'll encounter such as Crablante, Subterranean King, Vaccine Man, Mosquito Girl, Beast King, and Carnage Kabuto. Speed-o'-Sound Sonic. As well as heroes such as Saitama, Lightning Max, and Mumen Rider, along with the very brief appearances of Atomic Samurai and Zombieman. Still no release date, but the game is still taking pre-registrations for PC and mobile. Enjoy the trailer below!

"Heroes are needed in One Punch Man: World! A sinister wave of monster attacks has left Earth's cities and the Hero Association under duress. However, after three years of special training, Saitama has become so powerful that he can defeat opponents with a single punch. The thing is, Saitama just does the hero thing for fun, but when every enemy goes down in one punch, overwhelming power can be kind of… boring. Now, in front of the laid-back strongest hero, a new enemy appears. Will he be able to show his full power today?"

Unlock and level up fan-favorite heroes from the One-Punch Man anime series, including Genos, and more.

Enter the Hero Association hub to meet friends, take on missions, and team up for raids against destructive foes with other players.

Dive into intricate combat and execute perfectly timed dodges, skill combos, and spectacular ultimates, including all-new abilities for beloved characters.

Fight your way through iconic moments from the One-Punch Man's first season punch for punch.

Discover expanded moments from the anime or experience scenarios from an all-new point of view.

Explore Z-City and participate in side activities and mini-games, while climbing your way to the top of the in-game rankings.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!