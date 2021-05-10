Open Country Will Be Released In Early June 2021

505 Games confirmed this morning that they will be releasing the outdoor survival game Open Country on Steam in early June. Specifically on June 3rd, pushed back a few weeks after originally being planned for May 18th. No real reason was given for the push, but it doesn't seem like anything devastating took place to warrant it, just a change of date. The arcade-style survival game will test how well your character can survive in the wilderness on their own as you'll hunt, fish, hike, and explore with your hunting dog all across a vast wilderness. Enjoy the latest trailer below as the game will be out in about three weeks.

Open Country places players in the hiking boots of an all-too-familiar corporate worker drone who yearns for a change from their restrictive city life. Eager to break away from the hustle and bustle of the big city, players and their trusty canine companion are faced with newfound freedom to explore and survive among the untamed wilds and relish in the open spaces of their new life. Featuring a third-person open world that ranges from lush foliage to harsh landscapes, Open Country's environment stands ready for players to explore while learning important survival and hunting skills along the way. Want to become a Master Outdoorsman? Players can visit Gary at the Snowridge Lodge and by the Park Ranger to complete more than 30 missions designed to put their newly learned skills to the test. Explore – Roam free amongst the terrain and engage in missions throughout the area while sharpening survival skills.

– Roam free amongst the terrain and engage in missions throughout the area while sharpening survival skills. Hunt and Survive – Manage supplies carefully while trekking out to find both food and sport through hunting.

– Manage supplies carefully while trekking out to find both food and sport through hunting. Prove Your Skill – By completing tasks in town, players can level up to get better weapons and equipment, engage in tougher missions, and work towards becoming a Master Outdoorsman.