Peglin, A Pachinko-Style Indie Game, Available For Demo On Steam

Independent video game developer Red Nexus Games has announced that their pachinko-style roguelike game Peglin is available to demo on the Steam Store! This cute game takes all the fun and randomness of Pachinko and turns it into an adventure game.

In Peglin, the goal is to deal damage to enemies by bouncing orbs against pegs until the foes are defeated. Think the game "Plinko" from The Price Is Right, but with more antagonists and more fun besides. According to the game's page on the Steam Store, the game's description is such:

The dragons have been popping peglins and stealing all of your gold for as long as you can remember. Enough is enough. It's time to venture through the woods, conquer the fortress, and delve into the heart of the dragon's lair to take back what's yours and teach those dragons a lesson. Peglin plays like a combination of Peggle and Slay the Spire. The enemies are tough, and if you're defeated your run is over, but you've got powerful orbs with special effects and incredible relics that influence both your enemies and the physics you'll use to defeat them.

Some key features of Peglin include the following:

Collect and upgrade powerful orbs and relics to defeat the monsters and bosses that stand in your way.

to defeat the monsters and bosses that stand in your way. Fight enemies with Pachinko-like gameplay – hit more pegs to do more damage. Use crit potions, refresh potions, and bombs wisely.

– hit more pegs to do more damage. Use crit potions, refresh potions, and bombs wisely. Explore a new forest every time, with different orbs, enemies, and surprises along the way.

What do you think about Peglin by Red Nexus Games? Does this game appeal to you? Will you play the demo for this game on Steam? Let us know in the comments below!