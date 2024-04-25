Posted in: Atari, Card Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: centipede

Atari Asks Fans To Design A Centipede-Themed Card Game

Atari wants you to help them design the next product on the way, as they want fans to help with the design of a Centipede card game.

Atari has decided to put the fate of their next game in your hands as they have asked fans to help design the next Centipede-themed card game. The team has opened up a brand new voting page for this new endeavor in which they want the fans to choose three specific elements about it before putting it out on the market. Those things are the title of the game, the art style that will be used on the cards and packaging, and a very specific game mechanic that will be the building block of how the game works. This isn't a make-it-yourself kind of thing, they have already made options to choose form you're simply casting your vote. We have the finer details about it below.

Atari Club – Club Made Initiative

Take the reigns in shaping the key aspects of the upcoming card game. Community votes will decide the three elements of the game: the title, the visual style, and a key game mechanic. Starting today, all Atari Club members are invited to cast their votes. The voting period will span one week, offering a window of opportunity for both longstanding and new members to have their say. If you're not yet a member but eager to participate, sign up at atari.club.

This project marks the latest milestone in Atari's ongoing commitment to deeply involve the community—a foundational promise of the Atari Club since its inception. With each new initiative, from designing unique clothing patches for apparel collections to now shaping a card game, Atari has consistently elevated the complexity and scope of community engagement, reinforcing a dynamic partnership with its members. The Club Made initiative is about more than creating products; it's a vehicle for community engagement, gathering valuable insights, and fostering a sense of ownership and pride among Club members.

