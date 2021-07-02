Operation: Tango Now Available On Xbox One & Xbox Series X/S

Yesterday, Clever Plays, a Montreal-based independent video game developer, announced that their asymmetrical co-op game of espionage, Operation: Tango, is now available for the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles. The new additions to the game's roster of supported consoles also come with the announcement that there is cross-console compatibility across consoles and the PC.

Key art for Clever Plays' asymmetrical game of cooperative espionage, Operation: Tango, now for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles.
In Operation: Tango, you and an allied player play as the secret agent Angel or the hacker extraordinaire Alistair, as you both team up in order to bring a cybercriminals down through solving puzzles and communicating optimally in tandem. In order to make the partnering of two players more feasible, cross-console compatibility has been instituted and in addition, a Friend Pass has been offered to players with a copy of Operation: Tango so that they can get a friend in on the action.

A screenshot from Operation: Tango by Clever Plays, in which an NPC's mobile device is hacked.
According to the press release regarding this news by Clever Plays:

Playing from separate devices, each player enjoys a completely unique perspective on the action. Working together, pairs stay in constant verbal contact, linked within an augmented, fully-connected, and highly-stylized world. The result is an escape room-esque experience that tests teamwork while bonding players in the process.

Operation: Tango is available now for $19.99 USD on Xbox One and Xbox X/S Series, as well as SteamPS5PS4 and PS5 PlayStation Plus (through July 5th). For additional information, please visit http://www.clever-plays.com/.

One more screenshot from Operation: Tango by independent game developer Clever Plays.
Are you excited about Operation: Tango? Did Clever Plays solve an interesting dilemma of isolation by making this game? Let us know your thoughts on this game by Clever Plays in the comments below!

