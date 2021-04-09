Original Stitch Is Now Selling Limited-Edition Pokémon Aprons

Original Stitch has partnered with The Pokémon Company to sell a limited-edition set of aprons in time for Mother's Day and Father's Day. All of the aprons are based on designs from all 151 types found in the original Red and Blue series, as they have been produced to help celebrate the franchise's 25th Anniversary. The aprons are available in the Pokémon shop at Original Stitch's website, along with all the other Pokémon-themed shirts, masks, and bandanas available in 285 fabrics. We have more info on the line below along with a quote from the company about the new line.

Pokémon Aprons are perfect for any occasion. They include a halter style, ideal for cooking, as well as a café style, suitable for serving and casual dining. And as with all Pokémon apparel from Original Stitch, they offer almost infinite customization. Users can choose from 151 different patterns for the front; 151 for the back. They can even pick a separate pocket pattern. "With Mother's Day and Father's Day fast approaching, we thought we'd give the Pokémon community something one-of-a-kind," said Marina Carroll, Marketing Manager at Original Stitch. "After successful launches of Pokémon shirts, masks, and bandanas, along with an expansion of our fabric choices, it seemed like the right time to offer our community a casual item they could wear as they host backyard get-togethers to greet the warmer weather—and the easing of pandemic restrictions. The customization options allow fans of Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue to show their support for the classic characters and get their own personalized look that greets the change of seasons and the responsible gathering of friends and family after a long pandemic winter. The aprons also make the ideal gift for Mother's Day or Father's Day, and a stylish complement to our custom shirts, masks, or bandanas."