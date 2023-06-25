Posted in: Games, Otherside Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Aonic, otherside entertainment

Otherside Entertainment Forms New Partnership With Aonic

Otherside Entertainment has a new partnership with Aonic, as the two will move forward with more Immersive Simulation games.

Otherside Entertainment announced this past week they have formed a brand new partnership with video gaming group Aonic. The two sides revealed they will be working together to create new games, specifically revolving around the Immersive Simulation genre. The two sides seem focused on creating games that provide players with unique experiences that can't be duplicated in other titles. We have a few quotes from both parties below as we wait to see what they produce.

"I am thrilled to closely partner with Aonic," says Paul Neurath, CEO of OtherSide. "It is rare to have such tight alignment of vision with a partner. And in getting to know the Aonic team over the past half-year, we have grown to deeply respect their company culture and the caliber of their team. This is a new chapter for OtherSide, and I can't wait to see what we can accomplish together with Aonic."

"Great partnerships and great games arise from shared goals, shared vision, and shared values," says Warren Spector, Chief Creative officer and co-founder of OtherSide. "Aonic and OtherSide come together with all of these factors in place. The Aonic mission of supporting the creation of innovative games is inspiring; the cooperative "family of studios" approach they're taking to growth and collaboration is unique and smart; and their cultural values are in line with the kind of studio Paul and I wanted to create when we founded OtherSide. I see great things coming from this partnership, things that will surprise and delight players."

"Aonic was created to be a partner that adapts to the needs of each studio to support them in the best possible way without taking away any independence. From the first meeting, we knew that Paul, Warren, and the whole OtherSide team would be a fantastic match for our collective. We are thrilled to see what synergies will emerge from this new and exciting partnership, and all gamers can look forward to the amazing games we will create together." says Olliver Heins, CPO and co-founder of Aonic.

