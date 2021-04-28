Out Of Line Is A Brand New Hand-Drawn Puzzle Platformer

Developer Nerd Monkeys and Publisher Hatinh Interactive revealed their next project on the way with Out Of Line. This game is a beautifully hand-drawn 2D puzzle platformer in which you play as the character San who is off on a quest to escape the Factory that was once home. The world he lives in is filled with mystery and secrets that you will uncover throughout the game, while also finding companions along the way as you seek to find a path out. It looks pretty cool and we're enjoying the graphics so far from the trailer, which you can check out at the bottom. Right now the game doesn't have a confirmed release date, all we know is it's being planned for sometime in the Summer 2021 and so far its only planned for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. We'll see how soon that changes after people get a glimpse of the game. You can also check out a special livestream with the developers as they show never-before-seen footage along with an in-depth Q&A session on April 29th at 11am PT.

"Out of Line is being designed with a stylized approach. The mechanics of the game revolve around San's spear, something the character sees as a tool that will help him navigate this strange world," explains Francisco Santos, Lead Artist at Nerd Monkeys. "We want players to learn through experimentation, constantly tinkering with puzzles until they find a logical solution. This design philosophy plays a thematic role in our game, as most individuals find their purpose through trial and error." "We are thrilled to be the publisher Out of Line later this year as we are keen to bring to fans of puzzle, platformers and action games a unique experience and a full immersion thanks to the story and the beautiful poetic world of Out of Line" adds Philippe Dao, CEO & Co-Founder of Hatinh Interactive.