Outright Games To Produce My Little Pony Video Game

Outright Games announced this morning that they will be producing a brand new video game based on the My Little Pony franchise. For the first time in over five years, Hasbro has partnered up with a company to make a game based on the IP, with this one being called My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure. This one will not be focused on any previous versions of toys or TV shows, but instead, will be created to help introduce the characters to an entirely new generation of kids fresh from the start. Along with an all-new adventure will allow you to play solo or with friends in the magical world of Equestria. Here's a rundown of the game from the team.

Discover the next generation of ponies and their enchanting world Equestria in this new exciting single player adventure. Play as the curious and determined leader of the Mane Five, Sunny Starscout, and help her discover her powers whilst getting to know her friends: the courageous Zipp, creative Izzy, kind Hitch, and confident Pipp as they come together to organise the best festival ever! If that's not enough fun, collect accessories to customise the ponies and play together across mini games and in party mode! Explore a rich and interactive world full of life and adventure.

Feel the magic of Equestria and meet its different inhabitants.

Enjoy five fun Minigames in single player or with a buddy!

Experience an all-new exciting story.

As of right now, the game is set to be released on May 27th, 2022 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. There will be a next-gen version for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 with a free upgrade later in 2022, but no date was set for that. You can check out more about the latest My Little Pony game in the trailer below.