Outward 2 Has Released Its First Gameplay Trailer

Check out the first official gameplay trailer for Outward 2 as the team are still planning for some kind of a release later this year

Article Summary Outward 2 debuts its first official gameplay trailer, offering a deep dive into new mechanics and features.

Experience an evolving world in Aurai with a full-year seasonal cycle and region-specific gameplay.

Master tactical combat, ritual spellcasting, and a new Exercise system that rewards player skill and choice.

Manage inventory with care, utilize a mule companion, and join a friend in split-screen or online co-op.

Indie game developer and publisher Nine Dots Studio released a brand-new gameplay trailer for Outward 2, showing off some of the gameplay. This is the first big trailer for the game since the game was announced, as everything prior to this has kind of been a simple teaser withot too much meat on the bone. This is a far better look at the game that also came with some extra information to the title. You can read some of the dev notes below along with the trailer above, as they are currently plannin some kind of a release for the game in Q3 2026.

Outward 2

Building on what made Outward a beloved RPG, Outward 2 doubles down on foundational elements that set it apart as the definitive adventure simulator: a world that doesn't revolve around you, consequences that matter, and the satisfaction of overcoming challenges through careful planning and adaptability. Players will once again step into the role of an ordinary adventurer, exploring both familiar and new locations in the unforgiving lands of Aurai. Every decision, down to what you pack—or even how quickly you can drop your backpack so you can move quickly in combat—can mean the difference between victory or finding yourself on the sharp end of a spike.

An Average Joe On A Remarkable Journey: You're not a hero of legend. Shape your modest and meager beginnings through three distinct starting scenarios and eleven backgrounds, which will determine where to start in this brutal world. If you're knocked out, your journey continues, and you must live with the consequences.

A Living, Evolving World: A full-year seasonal cycle transforms the world of Aurai and its four distinct areas. Regions will feature their own biomes, seasons, and specific gameplay.

Growth Through Mastery: Every factor in Outward 2 molds your playstyle. Your tactical choices as a player, from the weight and material of your armor to particular weapons you use, are reinforced by the new Exercise system, where passive skills will spark and grow based on how you play. Seek out special trainers scattered around Aurai, who will teach you how to survive the most brutal encounters for a fee.

Ritual Spellcasting & Tactical Combat: Cast spells through rituals, like sending a fire stone into the air to create a ring around you that allows you to empower your skills with deadly flames. Challenging combat, where every weapon has its own distinct moveset, is further enhanced in the sequel with a larger variety of tools and weapon combinations, along with animations that bring more fluidity and control to players. Major combat improvements were cultivated based on extensive player feedback from the original.

Intentional Inventory Management: Your backpack is your lifeline, and every space within is worth its weight in gold. Pack provisions, potions, weapons, and camping gear for an expedition, but manage it carefully as you gather more along the way, though not all will be worth taking up space. In a fight, you may want to drop your backpack to attack and evade more deftly. The sequel adds a mule you may earn to carry your wares throughout your journey, but its vulnerability may influence your path as well. Weigh each decision carefully.

Two-Player Split Screen & Online Co-Op: Aurai is a grueling place, but you mustn't go alone. Plan and prepare alongside a friend, covering each other's weaknesses and marrying your strengths. Teamwork expands the opportunities and options for tackling the many challenges you will face in Outward 2.

