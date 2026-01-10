Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Nine Dots Studio, Outward 2

Outward 2 Releases New Interview During New Game+ Showcase

Check out the extended interview for Outward 2, as the CEO and Creative Director talks more about the title during the New Game+ Showcase

Article Summary Outward 2 revealed a full developer interview during the New Game+ Showcase, now available to watch online.

Developed by Nine Dots Studio, Outward 2 aims for a deeply immersive adventurer’s life simulation.

Survival elements like hunger, thirst, weather, and careful resource management are core to Outward 2 gameplay.

Players can master up to three classes, customize their skills, and shape unique playstyles in a perilous world.

Indie game developer and publisher Nine Dots Studio released a new extensive interview with one of the developers for Outward 2 during the New Game+ Showcase. During the show, they aired pieces of a chat with Guillaume Boucher-Vidal, CEO and Creative Director of Nine Dots, but later they released the full video, which you can check out here. Enjoy the video as the game will be released sometime in Q3 2026.

Outward 2

Outward 2 is designed to be the ultimate simulation of an adventurer's life. It offers a believable, relatable, and deeply human journey complete with all the hardships that come with it. But worry not: you'll have all the tools you need to overcome the challenge. Aurai is more than just breathtaking landscapes. It is a perilous world where most people never dare to leave the safety of their hometown walls. When you choose to go out there, come prepared: hunger, thirst, exhaustion, and harsh weather can be just as deadly as the creatures that roam the wilds. You're only human, struggling to survive against the odds. Don't count on mounts or fast travel to make things easier for you.

In Outward 2, every factor matters, and each one influences your playstyle. Every weapon type has its own unique moveset. The weight of your armor affects your movement speed, and its materials determine how well it protects against different weather hazards. Beyond weapons and armor, you also need to consider what you eat and drink, what kind of tent you sleep in, and which backpack suits you bests.

Beyond your equipment, you also need to master the right skills. In Outward 2, you are not innately powerful. As a commoner, you don't even start with any magical affinity. You must earn your growth and use the tools at your disposal to gain the upper hand. Fortunately, trainers scattered throughout Aurai will teach you the skills needed to survive even the most brutal encounters…for a price. By studying under them, you can specialize in up to three classes at once, allowing you to shape your own unique playstyle. Will you be an imposing warrior who overwhelms his adversaries, a weapon in each hand, a deadly bowman entrenched behind your traps, or a cunning mage who draws power from elemental sigils? Or will you try to combine a little bit of all three?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!