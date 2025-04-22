Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Outworld Station, Trickjump Games

Outworld Station Arrives For Early Access With New Trailer

Outworld Station has officially rolling into Early Access today with a new trailer showing off more elements from the game

Article Summary Explore the vast TAU system as a space station commander in Outworld Station.

Build intricate supply chains and master automation to become an industrial kingpin.

Construct starships and defend your station against hostile forces in the galaxy.

Discover alien artifacts to unlock powerful station upgrades and advancements.

Indie game developer and publisher Trickjump Games has released Outworld Station into Early Access today with a brand-new trailer. The trailer, which you can check out here, shows off more of the content you'll be playing in this version of the game. You'll attempt to build and manage huge supply chains, master automation in complex system, and become am industrial kingpin to the galaxy. The key word there is "attempt" as you'll be challenged in so many ways along the journey.

Outworld Station

In Outworld Station, players take the role of a space station commander tasked with harnessing the vast resources of the hostile TAU system. Build intricate supply chains, automate resource gathering, and construct an industrial marvel in gorgeously realized space. Build, expand, and exploit every resource you can to construct a planet-spanning space-based industrial complex the likes of which the galaxy has never seen. Construct Robot Freighters, Wormhole,s and even harness the awesome power of Antimatter in your quest for ever-greater industrial mastery. Atomize asteroids, mine ores, deploy cloud-miners and more to gather raw materials ready to be processed into advanced materials, items and parts. Set up elaborate supply-chains, automate resource-gathering and optimize your stations to fulfill your objectives as efficiently as possible.

Construct Starships to complete objectives and unlock ever-more-advanced technologies to aid you on your mission to bring this hostile alien star system to heel. Civilian and Military vessels will need vastly different and more complex construction techniques – some more dangerous to you and your station than others. Found multiple stations across numerous planets in order to exploit rare resources and connect them together via wormholes to create interstellar supply chains. But beware: you are not the only force in this alien star system and you'll need to protect yourself and your station to thrive out here. Recover mysterious alien artifacts along the way and use them to unlock powerful upgrades for your Station and Drone – letting you take the fight to anything that stands in your way. Upgrade your weapons, add shields or afterburners to navigate hostile areas with ease, or increase your station power and production efficiency.

