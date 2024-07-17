Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Flying Squirrel Entertainment, Over The Top: WWI

Over The Top: WWI Receives New Gameplay Overview Video

Flying Squirrel Entertainment has released a new gameplay overview video for Over The Top: WWI, as we still wait for a release date.

Article Summary Flying Squirrel Entertainment unveils new gameplay video for Over The Top: WWI.

Immersive WWI combat experience with both first- and third-person perspectives.

Participate in massive battles with up to 200 players/bots in destructible environments.

Features "Instant Battle" and customizable "Build a Battle" single-player modes.

Indie game developer and publisher Flying Squirrel Entertainment has released a new video for Over The Top: WWI going over the gameplay. This is more of an overview than just watching footage, as you get a dev-guided tour of the game's setting, weapons, missions, and other elements of the chaotic real-time combat. You can check out the video here as we're still waiting to see when they plan to release the game.

Over The Top: WWI

Over The Top: WWI brings brutal real-time third- and first-person multiplayer and single-player combat set in the muddy fields of the First World War, presenting players with the opportunity to re-fight the Great War as either the Central Powers or the Triple Entente. Step onto the front lines and claim every weapon and vehicle in sight as your own. Whether you choose to confront the Germans head-on or overpower the British resistance, the choice is yours. Arm yourself with a diverse arsenal, including rifles, artillery, and even tanks, as you navigate the mud-soaked battlefields of the Great War. Will you face the enemy alone in single-player or lead a powerful army into the fray in the included multiplayer mode? The decision is yours to make on these historic battlegrounds.

Take part in massive multi- or single-player battles with up to 200 players or bots simultaneously fighting each other on the same battlefield, in a completely destructible and realistic first World War combat environment. Over The Top: WWI offers two unique single-player modes: "Instant Battle" and "Build a Battle." Jump into the action in "Instant Battle" mode and take part in large-scale confrontations featuring up to 200 bots. In "Build a Battle" mode, you can customize your own battle scenarios by placing Soldiers, Cannons, Machine Guns, and Tanks on each side, then watch the chaos unfold as they clash in battle.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!