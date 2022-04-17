Overprime Will Launch Its Second Closed Beta Next Week

Netmarble announced that they will be holding a second Closed Beta for Overprime which will kick off next week on April 28th, 2022. From the sounds of it on social media, the first test was essentially done to knock the cobwebs loose and see exactly where the game stood in a setting with tons of players being able to access it online. Now we're getting into the nitty-gritty of what makes the game tick and making sure it can withstand global access as this test will add seven new regions to the mix and will be focusing on a number of different aspects on the dev's side. One of the big ones will be game optimization, as you'll be able to play the game in lower specs depending on the graphics card you have, and still get the same quality out of it as players with amazing gaming rigs. You can read more details about the test below as it will go live next Thursday.

During the 11-day testing period, players from around the globe will join the battle on seven server regions including Seoul, Frankfurt, Virginia, Singapore, San Paulo, Hong Kong, and Bahrain. The CBT will also support over 28 languages. There will also be a Partner Creator Recruiting Event from April 15 through April 24. Selected streamers will be able to stream the Overprime CBT experience and obtain special rewards. Following the first successful CBT, players can expect several new updates including: Game Optimization – a wide range of game settings will allow more players to enjoy Overprime, such as the ability for graphic card users with lower specs to still play.

– a wide range of game settings will allow more players to enjoy Overprime, such as the ability for graphic card users with lower specs to still play. Advanced User Interface – several visual enhancements have been added including a new mini map, as well as in-game stores and items.

– several visual enhancements have been added including a new mini map, as well as in-game stores and items. Improved Tutorial – a new guide has been added for new MOBA players to showcase Overprime's unique game mechanics including Guardian and Dunk System.