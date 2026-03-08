Posted in: Games, Maximum Games, Video Games | Tagged: Brimstone Games, Maximum Entertainment, Overthrown

Overthrown Receives New Version 1.0 Launch Date

After having its full release delayed a couple of times, the developers for Overthrown have confirmed the new Version 1.0 launch date

Article Summary Overthrown Version 1.0 is now set to launch next week on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.

Play as a Monarch wielding a magical soul-stealing crown to build and defend your evolving kingdom.

Gather resources, manage citizens, and reshape your kingdom in a wilderness filled with mutants and bandits.

Team up in up to six-player co-op, using unique powers and creative tactics to survive and expand your reign.

Developer Brimstone Games and publisher Maximum Entertainment have confirmed the new full launch date for Overthrown. The game was originally slated to release Version 1.0 back in October 2025, but the game got pushed back to late 2025, and then eventually delayed into 2026 back in December. Now it looks like the team are ready to go with it, as they are currently planning for it to be released on March 18, 2026, for PC via Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. With the news comes a new trailer you can watch above, as we'll see the game arrive in about a week and a half (we hope).

Overthrown

You play as a Monarch in possession of an ancient soul-stealing crown with magical abilities. With its power, establish a kingdom in a perilous wilderness and defend it from mutants and bandits roaming the land. Build, gather resources, farm the land, and more to turn your fledgling realm into a commanding, self-sustaining kingdom. As your fame grows, more will flock to your banner – but so will those who have come to overthrow you, including your friends in up to six-player co-op. Construct a kingdom from scratch and transform the wilderness into a developed community. Decide which buildings go where, and then manage your citizens to automate everything from there! Don't like where you placed something? Just pick it up and toss it somewhere else!

Throw whole trees at the sawmill to make planks or run through the forest carrying your sawmill to absorb trees along the way! Resource gathering is fun and easy thanks to your crown's power. Or maybe you have too many enemies around. Pick up monster nests and place them near bandit camps to have them fight each other instead (and obtain free loot!). Villagers being eaten by mutants? Run across a lake at 100 km/h to rescue them in time! Being shot at by outlaws up in the hills? Spin-attack so fast that you take off like a helicopter and descend on them from the skies! Manage resources and stockpile enough food to last the winter. Guard your farmlands (and peasants) from hungry mutants while waiting for your crops to grow. Keep polluting workshops away or see the land turn barren. Ultimately, keep your people happy or see them desert you for the outlaws.

