Overwatch 2 Announces Brand New Porsche Collaboration

Porsche and Overwatch 2 have parrtered up for a new collaboration, as we're getting a new skin for D.Va as part of Season 10.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed a brand new collaboration will be coming to Overwatch 2 Season 10, as they have partnered up with Porsche. As you can see from the images here, the team will be working together to make a special version of D.Va for you to snag from the shop, as they have given the tank a special look and feel that will embody the car company's iconic style. On top of that, they have also partnered up with Onyx Forge Studios to make a 7' tall replica of the new skin, which I'll be on display next week. We have the finer details of the collab below.

Overwatch 2 x Porsche Collaboration

This collaboration will feature multiple new cosmetics and two Legendary skins, with the D.Va skin unveiled today. D.Va is not only incredibly cool, but with her mech's functional and immediately identifiable design, she felt like the perfect Hero to kick-off Overwatch 2's next collaboration. And as a character in-universe, her love for engineering and constantly improving Tokki connected her right away with attention to detail and care of Porsche. We know you'll love her new skin as much as we do! The back of D.Va's mech is inspired by the design language of the all-new Porsche Macan Electric.

Beyond the in-game collaboration, you can visit the Porsche Full Service installation at Brazos Hall at 204 E. 4th St. through March 12 to see a life-sized 7ft statue of D.Va's Porsche skin, created by Onyx Forge Studios. And keep your eyes open, as D.Va may be traveling to more gaming events later this year! Known for innovation and groundbreaking design, we are thrilled to embody the essence of Porsche in this collaboration. The second skin, additional cosmetics, and full event details will be unveiled after the launch of Season 10.

