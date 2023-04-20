Ubisoft Drops Details For Thee Different The Division Games Ubisoft has some big plans for The Division franchise as they have revealed more info on three games this week.

Ubisoft revealed several new pieces of info for three games in The Division franchise, with info on The Division 2, The Division Heartland, and The Division Resurgence. First off, The Division 2 revealed all of the content coming down the road for Year 5, as they will be making a return back to NYC later this year in a major follow-up to a previous story. Second, we got a better look at The Division Heartland as they talked more about the game and what players can expect as the chaos comes to Middle America. Finally, we got a few new details on their mobile title, The Division Resurgence, as they prep for the game to be released this year. You can read more below and check out all the videos from today's presentation.

Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Year 5

Year 5 will kick off in June, but players can already get their hands on an upcoming new mode, Descent, by participating in a public PC test server that will be available tomorrow, April 21. From April 25 to May 9, the Resident Evil Leon Kennedy RPD outfit will also be available to all players who log in during that time. The full list of content for each season in Year 5 includes:

Season 1: Broken Wings (June): This new season brings a new twist on Manhunts and introduces a new game mode titled Descent, a rogue-lite mode available for free to all Division 2 players when Year 5 begins. Players will also see the continuation of a multi-season rebuild of the Castle Settlement that will bring the devastated landmark back to life with a renewed purpose. As a part of the premium pass for Season One: Broken Wings, players will be able to unlock pieces of a Splinter Cell-themed outfit to help Fifth Freedom their way throughout DC and NYC.

Season 2: Puppeteers: A challenging new Incursion will take Agents on a venture out to the Meret Estate for another confrontation with the Cleaners.

A challenging new Incursion will take Agents on a venture out to the Meret Estate for another confrontation with the Cleaners. Season 3: Vanguard: Agents will go back to New York City for the holidays and discover new revelations about Aaron Keener and his Rogues.

Agents will go back to New York City for the holidays and discover new revelations about Aaron Keener and his Rogues. Season 4: Black Diamond: New story DLC will be available that adds new zones, new main missions, and a whole new endgame structure.

Each season will also continue to introduce new Manhunts, Leagues, and Events. Players will need to own the Warlords of New York expansion in order to access all of the new content aside from Descent mode, which will be open to all The Division 2 owners.

Tom Clancy's The Division Heartland

Heartland takes players to Silver Creek, once a pleasant town in the American Midwest, left in ruins following the spread of the Dollar Flu. Silver Creek is a hostile environment filled with deadly contamination, roaming enemy hordes, and the looming threat of sickness and dehydration. In The Division Heartland, and for the first time in The Division, Silver Creek's Base of Operations is a shared space. Silver Creek's Rockit Rink is an abandoned roller skating rink where players will be able to socialize, form a group, customize their character, and prep for the next Operation.

Each session begins and ends in the Base of Operations, and each time players exfiltrate they will take back materials and gear they've collected to better prepare them for future days in the town. Players will use the Base of Operations to fabricate supplies and ready their go-bag preparing for their time out in the town. Before each session, they can select between three Classes: Weapons Expert, Medic, and Survivalist. Each Class brings a unique ability, and in a squad, each truly shines when complemented by the others. When they venture out during the daytime, players will be scavenging for supplies as well as preparing to survive the night. At night, Silver Creek becomes much more tenuous, with PvEvP gameplay forcing players to think quick and potentially work together to make it out alive with their loot intact.

The team is taking a test-and-learn approach to building this game, continually conducting test phases and gathering player feedback before moving on to the next phase. Players can sign up for future closed tests at TheDivisionHeartland.com. Those who are invited to participate in closed tests will also receive five invites to share with friends.

The Division Resurgence

The next phase of testing for The Division Resurgence will be coming this summer in select territories. For the first time, players with iOS-powered devices will have the opportunity to enjoy The Division Resurgence, along with Android users, in these select territories. Pre-register here for a chance to play in future tests and stay tuned for updates regarding this summer's test phase.

The Division Day stream also touched on projects in the works that will connect fans with new stories and new experiences inspired by the world of The Division: