Shadow Registeel Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Might & Mastery

With this Raid Guide, you can build a team of counters with the best attacks to defeat Shadow Registeel Raids in Pokémon GO.

Article Summary Master Shadow Registeel Raids in Pokémon GO's Might & Mastery season.

Discover top Mega and Shadow counters for efficient battles.

Team up with four trainers, or six for easier Shadow Registeel raids.

Utilize Purified Gems, Circle Lock, and berries for successful catches.

The March, April, and May season of Pokémon GO, titled Might & Mastery, has now begun. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles with a focus on Kubfu. For the second month of Might & Mastery, Tier Five Raids will feature Tapu Lele, Blacephalon, Stakataka, and Cresselia with Shadow Raids featuring Registeel on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Blaziken, Mega Mawile, Mega Sceptile, and Mega Audino. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Shadow Regice, who will have a stint as the Shadow Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Shadow Registeel Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Shadow Registeel counters as such:

Mega Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Shadow Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Shadow Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn

Blacephalon: Incinerate, Mystical Fire

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Shadow Registeel with efficiency.

Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm

Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat

Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm

Delphox: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Shadow Registeel can be defeated with four trainers, but this will be a difficult fight. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have six or more players. Using Purified Gems will make your battle easier and will decrease the number of trainers needed.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds

The Shiny rate for Shadow Pokémon is not currently known.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

