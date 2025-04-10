Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Might & Mastery, pokemon, registeel
Shadow Registeel Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Might & Mastery
With this Raid Guide, you can build a team of counters with the best attacks to defeat Shadow Registeel Raids in Pokémon GO.
The March, April, and May season of Pokémon GO, titled Might & Mastery, has now begun. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles with a focus on Kubfu. For the second month of Might & Mastery, Tier Five Raids will feature Tapu Lele, Blacephalon, Stakataka, and Cresselia with Shadow Raids featuring Registeel on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Blaziken, Mega Mawile, Mega Sceptile, and Mega Audino. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Shadow Regice, who will have a stint as the Shadow Raid Boss. Let's get into it.
Top Shadow Registeel Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Shadow Registeel counters as such:
- Mega Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere
- Mega Charizard Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Mega Blaziken: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Shadow Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Shadow Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Shadow Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm
- Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Shadow Blaziken: Counter, Blast Burn
- Blacephalon: Incinerate, Mystical Fire
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Shadow Registeel with efficiency.
- Terrakion: Double Kick, Sacred Sword
- Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat
- Lucario: Force Palm, Aura Sphere
- Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm
- Keldeo: Low Kick, Sacred Sword
- Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Volcarona: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Heatran: Fire Spin, Magma Storm
- Delphox: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Shadow Registeel can be defeated with four trainers, but this will be a difficult fight. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have six or more players. Using Purified Gems will make your battle easier and will decrease the number of trainers needed.
Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds
The Shiny rate for Shadow Pokémon is not currently known.
