Overwatch 2 Officially Launches The Anniversary 2023 Event

Blizzard Entertainment has launched a new event into Overwatch 2, as players can experience three weeks of the game's Anniversary.

Blizzard Entertainment has officially launched a new event in Overwatch 2, as the annual Anniversary event has arrived for the next few weeks. Starting today and running across the next three weeks, you'll have a chance to take part in several different items across the game, earning cosmetics and more along the way. We have the rundown of events for you below, but you can get the finer details on their website.

Week 1 – Winter Wonderland and Battle for Olympus

During the first week of the event, stay frosty with the return of Winter Wonderland event game modes. Join in the ultimate snowball fight with Mei's Snowball Offense, both in Elimination and Deathmatch versions. Try your hand at the epic 1v5 Yeti Hunt, or the challenging Flash Freeze elimination game modes. If you prefer more godly challenges, Battle for Olympus also returns in Week 1 with both Free-For-All Deathmatch and Team Deathmatch game modes. Battle for Olympus features eight heroes who have been buffed with god-like ultimates to create a frenzied battle that will rock the heavens.

Week 2 – Assault, Catch-a-Mari, and Starwatch: Galactic Rescue

It's a blast from the past! Classic Overwatch Assault maps are back to play in the Arcade. Assault maps require teams to either capture or defend two static objective points. Often considered the most challenging to play because of intense and long team fights, you've got to have exceptional coordination and teamwork to win. Do you think you have what it takes to cap both points? We're also bringing back the chaotic fun of Catch-A-Mari, our elimination-confirm style game mode where you pick up the Pachimari toys dropped from defeated opponents to score points for your team and win. Plus, save the galaxy with the return of Starwatch: Galactic Rescue. In Starwatch, a team of Watchers (attackers) work to liberate 3CH-O (played by Echo) from the clutches of the Infinite Empire (defenders) in a four-objective point map.

Week 3 – Summer Games and Mischief & Magic

In the third and final week of the Anniversary event, break out the sunscreen and hit the beach with the comeback of your favorite Summer Games event modes, including fan favorites like Lúcioball, and Winston's Beach Volleyball. We're also bringing back Mischief & Magic, the prop hunt style game mode, where Knight Genji chases down the mischievous Rogue Kiriko as she transforms and hides as everyday objects.

