Overwatch 2 Reveals New Gungan Wing Collaboration

Overwatch 2 has a brand new collaboration happening this week, as Gundam Wing will make its way into the game with special skins and more

Article Summary Overwatch 2 teams up with Gundam Wing for a new anime-inspired collaboration event in 2025.

Four Legendary skins debut for Mercy, Soldier 76, Reaper, and Ramattra, each based on iconic Gundam suits.

The collaboration celebrates Gundam Wing's 30th anniversary and introduces exclusive hero bundles.

Event launches April 29, 2025, letting players suit up as Wing Zero, Tallgeese, Deathscythe, and Epyon.

Blizzard Entertainment has partnered with Bandai Namco for a special collaboration, as they celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Gundam Wing in Overwatch 2. As you can see here, four special skins have been made for Mercy, Soldier 76, Reaper, and Ramattra, harkening back to the iconic anime series in their own way. We have more details below as the collab will officially launch on April 29, 2025.

Overwatch 2 x Gundam Wing

Hailed as one of the most riveting space operas of the long-running Gundam franchise, Mobile Suit Gundam Wing was the first to be premiered in North America and made way for Gundam to reach fans all around the world. Now Overwatch 2 is collaborating with Gundam Wing to help celebrate the 30th anniversary of this iconic anime series and help spark the excitement in a new generation of fans. Hailing from the space colonies of the future, heroic pilots and their mobile suits fought tyrannical forces, and sometimes each other, throughout a story of interstellar war and drama. Starting on April 29, you can take part in your own explosive battles in Overwatch 2 when you equip four new Legendary Skins inspired by these incredible mobile suits.

When you pick up one of the Gundam Wing collab hero bundles, it'll feel like you've gotten your own special toy — like a Gunpla, just for you. Deathscythe Reaper will slash through the battlefield with little concern for whoever stands in his way. Epyon Ramattra will fight honorably and with unfaltering determination to end. You can join the ranks with Tallgeese Soldier: 76 and fight like a true soldier on the mechanized battlefield. Finally, you can outshine and outfly your adversaries with Wing Zero Mercy, whose design is inspired by the Wing Zero Custom mobile suit seen in the epic conclusion of the series, Gundam Wing: Endless Waltz.

