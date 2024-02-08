Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Overwatch 2, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, overwatch

Overwatch 2 Reveals Season 9 Will Be Revitalizing

Blizzard Entertainment has declried that Season 9 of Overwatch 2 will essentially be a revitalization of the game as a whole to move forward.

New additions include an expanded progression system and coveted Jade Weapon Variants.

Competitive Play updates with transparent ranking changes and impactful match modifiers.

Fresh competitive slate with Placement Matches and a full Skill Rank reset for all players.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed new details about the next season of Overwatch 2, as Season 9 looks like it will be carrying a heavier load than others before it. According to the team, this season will be focused on making general gameplay, as well as competitive gameplay, fun and more accessible for everyone, as well as rewarding. The team will be implementing systemic changes throughout 2024, starting with this season, to make the game better for casual players, which will hopefully bring back some of the fans who have dropped off over time. Those who love to compete will see an all-new progression system implemented, as well as a new tier above Grand Master, and Jade Weapon Variants. We have a few snippets from their latest blog below, as they have detailed what the season will look like before it launches on February 13.

Updating the Overwatch 2 Competitive Experience

We've heard your feedback on Competitive Play over the last eight seasons, and we have some big updates coming that will give you the opportunity to build on your skills and see how you progress through the Competitive ranks. We built a better system that's more accurate while also helping convey the meaning behind the mathematical complexity of a modern matchmaker and bring clear insights about what impacts your rank in every match.

Seeing How and Why Your Rank Changes

One piece of feedback we heard is that just knowing your rank doesn't say anything about why your rank went up or down. Competitive Updates originally worked to provide updates that reflected your growth as a player across multiple matches, but with the goal to provide greater transparency in each individual match, we're going back to updating your rank after every match and showing how much progress you gain or lose between each Skill Division. We're also displaying Modifiers that affected your last match below the rank progression bar. Some modifiers help provide transparency in the matchmaking for each match, like getting a boost when you defeat a team that was more favored to win. While other modifiers show if your rank is calibrating, like going on a huge win streak, proving you belong in a higher rank. Feedback is a driving force behind these changes, and we want to hear your thoughts on Competitive Play now that you'll have more context for each game.

Bring a Fresh Start with Placement Matches and Rank Resets

With both the changes to Competitive Play and the broader changes to gameplay starting this season, we feel this is a perfect opportunity for everyone to start fresh as they compete on the ranked leaderboards. To accomplish this, we're reintroducing Placement Matches and resetting everyone's competitive Skill Rank. Your journey to the top begins with 10 all-new Placement Matches. With everyone's ranks being reset, these 10 Placement Matches provides you with a high-stakes opportunity to make big gains in determining your new starting rank. As you progress through placement matches, there will be a predicted starting rank after each match. You'll only have one chance this year to run your Placement Matches, so pick your best heroes and stay hydrated because these games count for a lot.

