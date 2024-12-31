Posted in: Blizzard, eSports, Games, Overwatch 2, Video Games | Tagged: ESL FACEIT Group, Overwatch Esports

Overwatch Esports Adds New China Tournament For 2025

Overwatch Esports has confrimed a new tournament date for the 2025 schedule, as they're headed to China for an event in April

Overwatch Esports and the ESL FACEIT Group have confirmed a new tournament stop for the Overwatch Champions Series, as they're headed to China this April. The team made the announcement on Twitter/X, confirming that they will hold the Champions Clash at the Hangzhou Esports Center in Hangzhou, China, for a dedicated Chinese region tournament as part of Stage 1. An exact set of dates has not been confirmed yet, though we're guessing that will change by the end of January as we're sure they'd like to sell tickets to the event far in advance of it happening.

It is also unclear how this will exactly play into the greater standings and qualifiers for the major stops along the way, as usually, teams who place high in these events move onto bigger events with placements. After seeing how last year ran, it will be interesting to see how a new Stage 1 setup will be integrated into the system, as DreamHack Dallas would be the eventual destination for teams in this event.

Overwatch Esports

Welcome to the new world of competitive Overwatch! Being part of Overwatch Esports has never been easier with new premiere and amateur circuits, including the Overwatch Champions Series (OWCS), Calling All Heroes (CAH), Overwatch Collegiate, Overwatch Scholastic, through support by our partnered FACEIT, Start.GG and WaraGG platforms. Overwatch Champions Series (OWCS) is the premier competitive structure that lets players and fans experience Overwatch Esports like never before. Showcasing top-tier competition across three major regions: North America (NA), EMEA (Europe Middle East & North Africa), and Asia (Korea, Japan, and Pacific). The competition will include incredible storylines and enviable viewership rewards, making the Overwatch Champions series one of the world's most exciting Esports series. Overwatch Champions Series is run in partnership with ESL FACEIT Group and WDG using their respective platforms.

