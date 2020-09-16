Overwatch Has Launched A Tracer Comic Challenge

Blizzard Entertainment has partnered up with Dark Horse Comics for a special Overwatch Tracer challenge based around a comic book. DH has released a new set of comics based on the game, with the first issue of London Calling based around Tracer. The first of five issues will be launching digitally, with the physical version launching in the coming months. You can read Issue #1 of London Calling here, with more issues on the way being released on a monthly bases. To go with the comic book release, the game has launched a special Tracer event that will run until September 28th, giving players a chance to earn limited-time rewards including a player icon, sprays, voice lines, and the new Comic Book Tracer epic skin that you see here. Best of luck to you all!
Your wins in Quick Play, Competitive Play, or Arcade will earn you a new player icon, a new spray, and a new epic skin: Comic Book Tracer!
- 3 Wins | Player Icon
- 6 Wins | Spray
- 9 Wins | Comic Book Tracer (Epic Skin)
WATCH TO EARN
Want more? You can watch Twitch streamers before, during, or after matches to unlock even more cosmetics that pack a punch! These rewards have voice lines, so tune into any Twitch streamer playing Overwatch now through September 28 to earn these six Tracer's Comic Challenge sprays!
- 2 Hours | 1 New Spray
- 4 Hours | 2 New Sprays
- 6 Hours | 3 New Sprays