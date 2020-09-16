Overwatch Has Launched A Tracer Comic Challenge

Overwatch is partnering with Dark Horse Comics to bring you the first installment of the Overwatch London Calling Comic Series! Illustrated by New York Times bestselling comic artist Babs Tarr and written by Eisner Award winner Mariko Tamaki, the series focuses on the life of young Tracer in the streets of London.

3 Wins | Player Icon

6 Wins | Spray

9 Wins | Comic Book Tracer (Epic Skin)

Your wins in Quick Play, Competitive Play, or Arcade will earn you a new player icon, a new spray, and a new epic skin: Comic Book Tracer!

WATCH TO EARN

Want more? You can watch Twitch streamers before, during, or after matches to unlock even more cosmetics that pack a punch! These rewards have voice lines, so tune into any Twitch streamer playing Overwatch now through September 28 to earn these six Tracer's Comic Challenge sprays!