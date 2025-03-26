Posted in: Games, Pac-Man, SEGA, Super Monkey Ball, Video Games | Tagged: Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble

Pac-Man Joins Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble has Pac-Man Fever, as the iconic yellow ball has arrived as the latest DLC character for the game

Article Summary Pac-Man joins Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble as a new DLC character to celebrate Pac-Man's 45th anniversary.

Enjoy the 2.20 Update with new maps, challenges, and revamped items inspired by classic Pac-Man elements.

Explore diverse modes: Race, Banana Hunt, Robot Smash, Ba-Boom!, and Goal Hunt, locally or online.

Try Adventure Mode with 200 stages and customize your character with 300+ options in Super Monkey Ball.

SEGA and Bandai Namco have come together for a special crossover, as Pac-Man is the latest DLC character for Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble. The character joins the game, along with the new free 2.20 Update, as you can celebrate the 45th Anniversary of the character with new maps and challenges, as well as him being in his own special ball. We have more details below as the content is now live.

Pac-Man DLC

Waka waka waka! Pac-Man powers up for a new adventure in Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble! Coinciding with the 45th anniversary of Pac-Man, this collaboration will bring Bandai Namco Entertainment's legendary hero into the world of Banana Rumble. As part of the addition, players will see in-game bananas transformed into Pac-Man's iconic pellets, a bunch of bananas will turn into cherry, and the golden bananas will turn into a power pellet!

A new 2.20 Update for the game is also live! This update adds a new stage, Floral Ring, for the Robot Smash battle mode, alongside additional adjustments and bug fixes, all at no added cost. Those who haven't already picked up the game can give Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble a spin via the playable demo on Nintendo eShop! Players will be able to check out the first three Worlds of Adventure mode, along with access to select items. Save data can also be transferred after purchasing the full game to maintain any progress.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble

The Rumble Begins! Get ready for battles with up to 16 players from around the world! Duke it out locally or online across multiple game modes: Be the first to the finish line in Race, grab the falling bananas in Banana Hunt, team up to take down robots in Robot Smash, be sure not to get stuck holding the bomb when time runs out in Ba-Boom! and zoom through as many goals as you can to outscore the opposing team in Goal Hunt! Hungry for even more?

Grab your favorite bunch and slip into a wonderfully crafted story in an a-peel-ing new Adventure Mode! Journey through 200 all-new stages, featuring support for up to 4 players in local or online play! With over 300 ways to customize your character and their Monkey Ball, along with a new Spin Dash technique, you can bounce, tilt, roll, and now dash past the competition in style as you aim to become Top Banana!

