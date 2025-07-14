Posted in: Fatal Fury, Games, SNK, Street Fighter, Video Games | Tagged: Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves, Ken Masters

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Reveals Ken Masters DLC Trailer

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves revealed the latest DLC character on the way, as Ken Masters from Street Fighter arrives this Summer

Ken features a rugged look inspired by Street Fighter 6, plus a classic martial arts gi as an alternate costume.

Arcade and RPG modes showcase Ken’s fiery rivalry with Terry and unravel a new story in South Town.

Cristiano Ronaldo returns with a unique mission, along with a DJ Alok-produced theme, 'Fury (Siuuu)'.

The partnership between SNK and Capcom continues as Ken Masters from Street Fighter has been revealed as the latest DLC character coming to Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. Ken arrives looking a little like himself from Street Fighter 6, although we would say a little more on the hobo side of things with a beard that has been grown out. There's also an alternative costume that has him looking like the Ken of old. The team didn't put a release date on his appearance beyond the word "Summer," which is weird since we're in the middle of Summer, so we're guessing sometime in late August. Enjoy the info and trailer!

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves – Ken Masters

A veteran Metro City street fighter who sets his sights on South Town, seeking closure for an incident to which he was wrongfully tied. Burning with determination and a fiery arsenal of unmatched offense, this former US National Fighting Champion eventually crosses paths with the Legendary Wolf himself—and with that, the wheels of fate are set in motion. Arcade Mode depicts the first meeting between Ken and Terry, serving as a prologue to their upcoming battles. In the single-player RPG mode "EOST," follow Ken as he unravels the plot of a shadowy figure who has begun to warp the people of South Town. Additionally, players can choose to fight in style with Ken's iconic martial arts gi (as seen in Street Fighter 6 as Outfit 2), if they so desire.

CR7's South Town Story and Inspiring Mission

Cristiano Ronaldo is already available as a playable fighter in City of the Wolves, and now, players can experience the story of his visit to South Town in Arcade Mode, where he pushes his skills to the limit. But the journey doesn't end in the ring: in the single-player RPG mode, EOST, players will follow Ronaldo on a heartfelt mission to inspire a young child and spark a lifelong love for soccer.

Music from DJ Alok Serves as CR7's Character Theme

Brazilian DJ and producer ALOK brings his signature style to Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves with 'Fury (Siuuu)', a powerful single now available on all streaming platforms. Composed exclusively for Cristiano Ronaldo's character, the track serves as his official in-game theme and captures CR7's energy, precision, and global impact. The track is now available on major streaming platforms.

