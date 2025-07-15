Posted in: Atlus, Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: SEGA Store Tokyo

SEGA Has Opened Its First Store In Tokyo This Week

SEGA Store Tokyo is opening this week in Japan, the first official retail outlet store from the video game publisher Tokyo

SEGA is launching a brand new retail outlet in Japan this week, as locals and tourists alike will be able to check out SEGA Store Tokyo. As you may suspect, this is a spot to get all things SEGA and Atlus under one roof, as they will offer up tons of items featuring your favorite characters and franchises from both publishers. The store will be located at Shibuya PARCO on the Sixth Floor, which, if you've ever been to the complex, you know that's basically where many of the video game-related stores are. Including shops for Nintendo, Shonen Jump, Capcom, Pokémon, and even a Godzilla store. The store's official opening will happen on July 18, and as part of the festivities, they will be giving away a commemorative tumbler to those who buy a certain amount. We have more details about the opening below; enjoy if you're int he area!

SEGA Store Tokyo

The SEGA Store Tokyo offers a lineup of goods based on beloved SEGA and Atlus characters. Our goal is to provide our visitors with wonder, lasting memories, and connections through our captivating characters and products. The storefront is a culmination of over 60 years of iconic SEGA characters and entertainment content as the legendary publisher continues to expand its global transmedia strategy. Following the successful launch of SEGA Store Shanghai in May 2025, this flagship location marks a major milestone for the Tokyo-based video game publisher. Located in the heart of Japanese pop culture, SEGA Store Tokyo will offer a wide range of merchandise, including exclusive items and fan-favorite goods from SEGA and Atlus.

SEGA Logo Tumbler

To celebrate its grand opening, SEGA Store Tokyo will be giving away free SEGA tumblers with any purchase of ¥7,000 or more. Each will come in a random color: white, black, silver, or an elusive gold.

