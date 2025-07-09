Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: hello kitty, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Sunblink

Hello Kitty Island Adventure Launches City Classics Update

Hello Kitty Island Adventure has areleased the City Classic update for Apple Arcade, as it will arrive on other platforms soon

Sunblink has launched the latest update for Hello Kitty Island Adventure, as Apple Arcade players can enjoy City Classics. The update adds more for you to do in the city proper, along with added items to snag from the Tourist Shop, and some additional Summer activities to take part in. We have more details here as the update is live on mobile, while it will arrive on Steam and Nintendo Switch soon.

Update 2.7: City Classics

The streets of City Town are bustling! Players looking for mementos can buy new Usahana and City Town souvenirs, like a commemorative mug, t-shirt, and snowglobe, in the Tourist Shop. Take the leap by opening your own tourist kiosk and continue to unravel the mysteries of City Town! New stories and side quests abound:

My Melody is searching for fabulous furniture, and Kuromi is super into pirates lately. Join them on a treasure hunt to unlock a new way to explore the island and unique furniture sets designed especially for My Melody and Kuromi.

Retsuko's Mom is looking for her daughter's perfect match, but Retsuko just wants to start a band—give her a helping hand!

Help Tsunoda snag the perfect picture of Friendship Island.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure

Hello Kitty invites you to join her and her friends at Big Adventures Park, where My Melody is opening a brand new gift shop. As soon as the plane arrives, it's clear more is happening at this tropical island getaway than first meets the eye. Adventure abounds as you find lost friends and explore the abandoned park. Join forces with Hello Kitty to restore the island and the desolate theme part to their former glory!

Explore a Massive World – Meet Hello Kitty and Friends across distinct biomes with more than 100 hours of adventure and affecting stories to experience. Brave Kuromi's haunted mansion in the Spooky Swamp, unearth ancient secrets with Retsuko in fiery Mount Hothead, grow rare flowers with Wish me mell in the Merry Meadows, discover new treasures underwater in Rainbow Reef, and so much more.

Be Who You Want – Express yourself as an original, Sanrio-style avatar with a wide range of adorable character customization options. Select from dozens of faces, features, and body shapes, then collect hundreds of clothing items. Change your appearance at any time.

Craft, Create, Collect – Bake delicious recipes with Hello Kitty, brew magic potions with Kuromi, collect critters with Keroppi, learn to fish from Badtz-maru, and so much more. Share gifts and complete quests to deepen your friendship with even more beloved characters. Decorate your own dream space or attract new friends to the island with the right furniture pieces. Scour the island for collectibles, like the dozens of hidden gudetama, sometimes locked behind devious puzzles.

Team Up in Multiplayer – Everything is better with friends. Invite other players to your island and complete multiplayer challenges to boost each other's stamina, solve the island's trickiest puzzles, chase new high scores, or build beautiful vacation homes together. Multiplayer guests can even decorate their own Friendship Cabins on your island.

NO Microtransactions – There is no premium currency to earn, purchase, or spend in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. Enjoy the sights, customize your island vacation, and unlock everything just by playing the game.

