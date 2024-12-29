Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fangamer, Mortis Ghost, OFF

Remastered Version of OFF is Coming to Switch & Steam in 2025

The iconic indie RPG OFF will be coming to Nintendo Switch and Steam, remastered with a Special Edition you can also purchase

Article Summary OFF, the unique indie RPG, is remastered for Switch and Steam in 2025.

Originally in RPG Maker 2003, OFF offers a surreal and distinct RPG experience.

A special boxed edition of OFF will be available alongside digital releases.

Watch the trailer for a glimpse of OFF's enhanced gameplay and features.

Indie game developer Mortis Ghost and publisher Fangamer have confirmed a remastered version of the RPG OFF will be coming to Steam and Nintendo Switch. If you haven't played this game before, OFF is one of the more unique indie titles around; starting as a concept in RPG Maker 2003 and eventually released in 2008, it became a sensation for having a surreal story and different approach to the way RPGs were being done at the time. Now, the game has been remastered for both platforms, with a special boxed edition on the way as well. No release date has been set yet, but you can check out the trailer above to get a look at how this version will play.

OFF

Allow me to confess that I find you quite tangible for a phantasmagorical being. I must say, this is really quite strange. You are the first living being I have ever met in this place. Nevertheless, I will introduce myself. I am the Judge. The Batter has a sacred mission to fulfill. He seeks to purify the world. You, then, the controller, the soul that he harbors, must aid him in this laudable task. Alongside my sportive companion you will find it necessary to solve puzzles, rain blows upon certain hostile individuals of our wild zones, and oversee the headways and logistics of a network of swan boats and interurban locomotives.

I, too, travel widely among the zones of this world. Open your wings and fly toward the zones ahead without hesitation! All of them are filled with strange and enchanting beings as well as every modern convenience. All of them appear, it must be said, to require the beneficient application of our friend the Batter's muscular wrist. Do not worry, my dear phantasm—I, the Judge, will be with you (in spirit and body) at all the most crucial moments of your quest.

I'm going to cut that insufferable smile right out of your face. How dare you talk to me? Why have you decided to be such a pain in my ass? The Queen chose me to protect Zone 1, and I've dedicated my whole life to it. Listen. Get out of here, and take those ghosts with you, or I am going to kill you. I hope that's clear enough.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!