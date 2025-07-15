Posted in: ArenaNet, Games, Guild Wars 2, Video Games | Tagged: isions of Eternity

Guild Wars 2 Announces Visions of Eternity Expansion

Guild Wars 2 has revealed the next major expansion on the way, as Visions of Eternity will bring a plethora of content this October

Article Summary Guild Wars 2 Visions of Eternity expansion launches in October with new maps and story content.

All nine professions receive fresh Elite Specializations, playable in an August beta week.

Explore the island of Castora with improved Skimmer mount abilities and new mastery lines.

Create your own Homestead, earn new legendary gear, and tackle challenging raid encounters.

ArenaNet dropped some major news today for Guild Wars 2, confirming the game's next major expansion called Visions of Eternity. This will basically bring a number of improvements to the game, as well a bevy of new content for players to dive into. Among the new additions will include two new maps, a new Homestead plot, new and upgraded abilities for the Skimmer mount, a new story set on the island realm of Castora, and every profession getting a new Elite Specialization. You can read more from the devs below and check out the trailer above, as the expansion arrives on October 28, 2025.

Guild Wars 2 – Visions of Eternity

Visions of Eternity's new story begins with rumors of an island fabled by the seafarers of Tyria, rich with magic and ley energy. Word arrives to the Tyrian Alliance that the Inquest, a conniving krewe of asuran technology researchers, has been in search of that island, Castora—and when the Inquest start sneaking around, it spells danger for the rest of Tyria. Together with those allies willing to brave a voyage into the unknown, the Commander sets off in the hopes of discovering what the Inquest's goals are—and stopping them before it's too late.

New Maps: Two new explorable maps will be available on October 28, with a third and fourth to follow in future updates.

Two new explorable maps will be available on October 28, with a third and fourth to follow in future updates. Elite Specializations: A new swath of character build options arrives to provide even more gameplay possibilities. Each new elite specialization offers new utility skills and traits for players to discover and hone their preferred play style across the broad range of the game's nine character professions. Anyone with a Guild Wars 2 account can partake in a beta to try out the new elite specializations August 20-27.

A new swath of character build options arrives to provide even more gameplay possibilities. Each new elite specialization offers new utility skills and traits for players to discover and hone their preferred play style across the broad range of the game's nine character professions. Anyone with a account can partake in a beta to try out the new elite specializations August 20-27. New and Improved Skimmer : Dive into the sea with improved exploration and combat abilities on the skimmer. The skimmer updates represent one of three new mastery lines tied to the region of Castora.

: Dive into the sea with improved exploration and combat abilities on the skimmer. The skimmer updates represent one of three new mastery lines tied to the region of Castora. New Raid Encounters and Group Ccontent: The magically-infused landscape of the island is home to all manner of warped and twisted wildlife, which will provide groups of 10 players their ultimate challenge in instanced PvE content, coming in future updates.

The magically-infused landscape of the island is home to all manner of warped and twisted wildlife, which will provide groups of 10 players their ultimate challenge in instanced PvE content, coming in future updates. New Homestead Plot: By turning the wreckage of an island shipwreck into a fantabulous beachside home, decorators will have full control over the furniture, structure, and accessories in their cozy new paradise. Homestead Layouts can be shared with other players, giving characters instant access to their friends' best designs so long as they have the required decorations.

By turning the wreckage of an island shipwreck into a fantabulous beachside home, decorators will have full control over the furniture, structure, and accessories in their cozy new paradise. Homestead Layouts can be shared with other players, giving characters instant access to their friends' best designs so long as they have the required decorations. New Legendary Gear: A legendary weapon and legendary acquabreather at launch will be joined later by a legendary ring, legendary accessory, and another legendary weapon in later releases. These, along with a host of new armor and weapon sets and new Wizards Vault rewards will bring a decidedly magic island vibe to the adventure.

