EA Sports Announces New Madden NFL 21 Tournament For The Yard

EA Sports announced a brand new esports tournament for Madden NFL 21 this week, sponsored by Campbell's Chunky and featuring The Yard. The Inaugural Champions of Chunky Yard Invitational will pit players against each other in a battle of Old School vs. New School, which includes them playing in Chunky-themed gear playing in the new backyard football-inspired mode. Players will compete for 1 $10k prize pool, broadcast live on Twitch on December 5th with all the matches happening entirely online. You take part in it by doing challenges in The Yard, which kicked off back on November 14th and will run until December 3rd with the Old School switches to New School, culminating in a tournament on the 5th. You can read more about it below.

Champions of Chunky is about recognizing and celebrating the Champions in our lives who bring out the best in us – whether it's a mother, husband, friend or even a competitive Madden NFL player. In the Champions of Chunky Yard Invitational, championship caliber Madden NFL players will give fans the rare opportunity to play against them and level up their game. In four teams of three, professional competitive players will first compete against fans to get as many wins and score as many points as possible in a fast-paced viewing experience. The two teams with the most points, one representing "New School" and one "Old School," progress to play head-to-head in the final. The Champions of Chunky Yard Invitational takes place virtually on Saturday, December 5th and offers a $10,000 prize pool.

"The revamped structure of the Madden NFL 21 Championship Series has brought a steady stream of entertainment to Madden players and NFL football fans alike," said Matt Marcou, Madden NFL Competitive Gaming Commissioner. "We're thrilled to team up with Campbell's Chunky to make stars of our players and highlight new ways to play Madden."

"Campbell's Chunky has had a successful long-term partnership with the NFL, and we see enormous opportunity to extend our brand in the gaming space," said Linda Lee, Chief Marketing Officer, Meals & Beverages, Campbell Soup Company. "We're always looking for new ways to connect with fans, so it made perfect sense to partner with the premier football video game franchise on these entertainment experiences. We look forward to working with the NFL, EA Sports and all their fans to give them a run for their money in The Yard and much more to come."