Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kaku: Ancient Seal

Kaku: Ancient Seal Confirms October Console Release

Having already been out on PC for a year, Kaku: Ancient Seal will be coming to consoles, as the game arrives this October

Article Summary Kaku: Ancient Seal brings its open-world action-RPG adventure to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in October.

Play as Kaku, a young boy on a quest to restore balance by challenging corrupted elemental lords.

Customize combat skills, unlock legendary powers, and explore diverse biomes full of secrets and puzzles.

Team up with Piggy, your loyal flying pig companion, for unique support in exploration and battles.

Indie game developer and publisher Bingobell have finally given Kaku: Ancient Seal a proper release date for consoles. The open-world action-RPG was originally released for PC back in July 2024, giving players a fun adventure as you are a young boy tasked with restoring balance to the world around you. Now XSX|S and PS5 players will get to try it out, as the team confirmed the game will launch on both platforms on October 17, 2025. With the news comes a new trailer, which you can check out here.

Kaku: Ancient Seal

Explore a vast open world as Kaku, a boy on a mission to restore balance in his world. In this Action RPG you will play as Kaku, a lonely young boy living in the snowy mountains, suddenly involved in a legendary adventure by a forgotten prophecy. The world you explore was once shaped by the mighty Creator Saga — a divine being who maintained balance through the four elements. But one day, a mysterious force from another realm brought a cataclysm: Saga vanished and the elemental souls were scattered. The world was shattered into four hostile regions, each ruled by a corrupted elemental lord. Guided by this ancient prophecy and accompanied by Piggy, your loyal and surprisingly helpful flying pig, Kaku is the only one who can restore balance to the world. Explore forgotten continents, brave the challenges of the Ruins, face titanic foes, and uncover the mysteries of the Creator Saga in a journey as epic as it is personal.

Master dynamic Combat – Customize your fighting style with deep skill trees, combo-based action, and powerful equipment

Customize your fighting style with deep skill trees, combo-based action, and powerful equipment Harness divine power – Awaken the Creator Saga's legendary power, unlock powerful transformation, and unleash devastating abilities in epic encounters.

– Awaken the Creator Saga's legendary power, unlock powerful transformation, and unleash devastating abilities in epic encounters. Explore a vast ancient world – Travel through diverse biomes – from snowy mountains to toxic swamps – packed with secrets.

– Travel through diverse biomes – from snowy mountains to toxic swamps – packed with secrets. Challenge the ruins – Enter ancient temples filled with traps, brain-teasing puzzles, and danger to earn rare treasures.

Enter ancient temples filled with traps, brain-teasing puzzles, and danger to earn rare treasures. Bond with piggy – Your trusty flying pig isn't just comic relief – Piggy helps in puzzles, combat, and exploration, adding charm and heart to your journey

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!