Hello Kitty Island Adventure Releases New Update

Hello Kitty Island Adventure has a new update available on Apple Arcade, giving you a new story, new character, and more to enjoy.

Sunblink and Sanrio have released a new update for Hello Kitty Island Adventure this past week, giving the game a few new options. Officially being called Update 1.1, the game now has a new storyline going for it, as well as new items, a new event, new characters to meet, and more. The update is live right now in Apple Arcade, as we have more details below for it.

New Main Storyline – Go stargazing with Hello Kitty and several friends. Discover new secrets and find Sky Fragments that fall upon Friendship Island to unlock portals to an entirely new area—Cloud Island.

Meet Kiki and Lala, the adorable LittleTwinStars who take care of Cloud Island. Cloud Island is a brand new biome, with its own unique landscape that can be accessed via cloud carts and features new visitor cabins.

Meet Kiki and Lala, the adorable LittleTwinStars who take care of Cloud Island. Cloud Island is a brand new biome, with its own unique landscape that can be accessed via cloud carts and features new visitor cabins. New Visitors Tam & Pam – Tuxedosam's siblings want to play! They'll need Seaside Resort cabins to be close to Tuxedosam, plus a variety of fishy, fun, and tropical items to make them feel at home.

New Visitors Mocha & Espresso – More of Cinnamoroll's friends are on the way! Mocha and Espresso will make their debut in the month of September. Much like Chiffon and Cappuccino, they'll travel for a few days each month, so make sure you have a cabin prepared ahead of time!

More of Cinnamoroll's friends are on the way! Mocha and Espresso will make their debut in the month of September. Much like Chiffon and Cappuccino, they'll travel for a few days each month, so make sure you have a cabin prepared ahead of time! New Items and Recipes – Obtain new furniture and expand your wardrobe with fashionably cute new outfits. Cook up new recipes—including a certain someone's ultimate gift—using Snowcicles, Moon Cheese, and Starfruit. Plus, treat Kiki and Lala to some Moon Cheese or Snowcicles to receive stardust that can be exchanged for new Dreamy Set clothing and furniture.

Obtain new furniture and expand your wardrobe with fashionably cute new outfits. Cook up new recipes—including a certain someone's ultimate gift—using Snowcicles, Moon Cheese, and Starfruit. Plus, treat Kiki and Lala to some Moon Cheese or Snowcicles to receive stardust that can be exchanged for new Dreamy Set clothing and furniture. Summer's End Celebration – Starting Aug. 29, send off the summer season during a limited-time event by collecting sunscreen around the beach with the help of Hello Kitty and Friends. Redeem your sunscreen for exclusive furniture at the new Celebration Stand and snag limited-time outfits from the daily reward calendar.

