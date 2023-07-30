Posted in: Games, Paizo, Pathfinder, Role Playing Games | Tagged: Lore Masters Studios, TTRPG

Paizo Announces New Partnership For Pathfinder: Lore Masters

Paizo and Lore Masters Studios have come together to incorporate their system of learning game systems to the Pathfinder brand.

Paizo announced this week they have formed a new partnership with Lore Masters Studios to make Pathfinder: Lore Masters. The goal of this new mobile experience is to bring all of the fun and knowledge of the TTRPG over to a new mobile trivia game, in which you will be tested on your knowledge of the game as you learn about it from the ground up. In essence, making it both an educational game while also being a trivia title in one, which will give you a better understanding of the main game and help you be a better player or GM. It's pretty ingenious for what they're working to do, as you usually just see this tactic employed in pure educational titles. If their game becomes a success, we could easily see them applying it to Starfinder as well. We got more info and a pair of quotes about the game below.

"Designed to immerse players in the rules and lore of the Paizo tabletop RPG Pathfinder, Lore Masters promises an engaging and entertaining experience that helps players increase their knowledge of the game and also serves as an entertaining way for new players to learn rules and lore. It is set to launch in October 2023 for free to mobile gamers worldwide."

"Our goal with Lore Masters is to create a game that brings fans closer to the heart of the Pathfinder brand," said The Lore Masters Team. "We want players of all skill levels to engage with the captivating universe and classes they love, providing them with an interactive experience that challenges their knowledge of the game and strengthens the relationship with fellow players."

"We're very excited to bring the world of Golarion to Lore Masters," said Paizo's Director ofBrand Strategy, Mark Moreland, "This engaging trivia game is a great way to immerse players new and old in the lore and rules of Pathfinder."

