Paizo Announces New Partnership With Foundry Virtual Tabletop

Paizo and Foundry Virtual Tabletop announced this week they have both formed a brand new partnership for their content. The two companies have been working on this for nearly a year along with Sigil Entertainment Group, Syrinscape, and contributors from the FVTT Pathfinder Second Edition development community, as they will be presenting Pathfinder content on their platform. The deal will basically give players and GM's greater access to their content and allow for a more enriched gaming experience for those who love everything Foundry has to offer. We have the notes from the team down below as to what this will entail moving forward. Now, let's see how long until we get Starfinder content.

The first premium product to release as part of this partnership is the second edition Pathfinder Beginner Box, coming April 16. The release of the Beginner Box on Foundry VTT has been specifically timed to precede the community driven Beginner Box Day event occurring the weekend of April 23–24, 2022. Fans won't have to wait long for more content as the debut volume of the Outlaws of Alkenstar Adventure Path, Punks in a Powder Keg, will be available simultaneously with the book's retail release on April 27. Volumes two and three will follow as they hit store shelves in upcoming months. Next month, the truly massive Abomination Vaults Adventure Path arrives as an all-inclusive deluxe module, coinciding with the release of the hardcover adventure compilation. Among the many premier features players and GMs can expect in these premium offerings are:Adventure and toolbox content converted to Journal Entries, each customized by hand to provide dynamic links to other documents and specific instructions for running the adventure using the automation features of Foundry Virtual Tabletop.

Scores of unique, high-resolution character and monster tokens.

Exclusive, highly detailed, and immersive adventure maps with support for Foundry Virtual Tabletop's Overhead Tiles and Foreground Layer features, re-created using assets from Forgotten Adventures

Scenes pre-configured with walls, lights, sound, tokens, and hazards already placed to provide GMs the most convenient experience running the adventure.

Music, ambience, and sound effects provided using audio from the extensive Syrinscape library.

Script Macros that allow a GM to ease the effort needed to handle more complex encounters that await players.