Paizo Releases The Starfinder Audio Adventure On Wanderword

Paizo announced this past week that the Starfinder audio adventure that they created with Amazon can now be found on Wanderword. Originally created in partnership with Amazon, this is a unique adventure that will have you exploring parts of the game's universe through an audiobook that you listen to and make decisions on. Now you can play that same adventure on Wanderword's interactive system as they have successfully managed to intergrade the story into their setup.

The adventure itself has over 13 hours of audio adventure gameplay where you essentially choose your own adventure by listening to part of the story and then make a choice with your voice when prompted by the device. Right now they have one free tutorial-style mission called "Scoundrels in the Spike" and six premium full missions that are playable as of when we're writing this. Here's a few quotes from both parties about the addition of this story.

"We are proud to be a part of the Starfinder community and are huge fans of both Pathfinder and Starfinder. We will make sure that we honor this great IP and we will support, grow, and keep the community active through a number of actions. Wanderword and its founders have worked with interactive audio entertainment since 2012 and we are happy to have been selected by Paizo and Amazon to take this awarded production further," said Johan Strömberg, Wanderword CEO. "Wanderword's expertise in interactive audio entertainment for the global mobile and smart speaker market is an excellent partner to take the innovative and award-winning Starfinder Alexa Skill we developed and published with Amazon to an even wider audience. With them, we can work to bring it to more users and show what is possible with this evolving technology," said Jim Butler, Paizo VP of Marketing and Licensing.

