Paizo Reveals Their Gen Con 2024 Plans In Advance

Rather than wait until the summer to reveal what they will bring to Gen Con 2024, Paizo gave us a rundown six months in advance!

Curtain Call Adventure Path: a three-part series for levels 11-20.

Prey for Death: a high-level adventure with Red Mantis assassins.

Starfinder Second Edition debuts with playtest rulebook and adventures.

Paizo decided not to wait until the summer to reveal what they have planned for Starfinder and Pathfinder when Gen Con 2024 rolls around. Giving everyone a six-month lead on what's to come, the team confirmed that they will show off the new Player Core 2 book for Pathfinder, as well as new additions coming to the game. They also confirmed the Second Edition of Starfinder will be available with playtest books and more. We have the full details from the company here, as Gen Con 2024 will take place from August 1-4 at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.

Pathfinder Player Core 2

Survival in a world beset by magic and evil takes more than a lucky roll of the dice. Pathfinder Player Core 2 significantly expands the options available to Pathfinder players, giving them the edge to take on any adventure. This 320-page hardcover rulebook remasters eight classes from Pathfinder Second Edition, providing everything players need to create a wide array of new characters, ready to take on the world. It also includes more than 40 archetypes, expanded ancestries, and tons of feats, spells, and alchemical items to provide a near-endless array of exciting options for every Pathfinder character! The Pathfinder Player Core 2 rulebook will be available in hardcover and Special Edition. A Wayne Reynolds sketch cover will be offered exclusively to hobby retailers for a 120-day exclusivity period, after which time it will also appear on Paizo.com.

Pathfinder Curtain Call Adventure Path

Curtain Call Adventure Path

You've made a name for yourselves as heroes, and now your adventuring group has been offered a unique opportunity—to help produce an extravagant opera based on your prior adventures! Fighting dragons and fiends and undead by torchlight is one thing, but are you ready for the challenges that face those who step into the limelight? Even when there are powerful forces who might seek to stand in your way? The Curtain Call Adventure Path is a monthly three-part series of connected adventures that form a complete Pathfinder campaign for characters of 11st to 20th level.

Volume 1, Stage Fright

Rumors abound that an old enemy, a dangerous foe you defeated at the culmination of your first huge adventure, has come back. Yet confronting your old nemesis once again is only the beginning of what's next for your group, for a famous director has singled you out as the subject of her newest opera. How dangerous could it be, helping to produce an extravaganza based on your own heroic legacy?

Pathfinder: Prey for Death

The infamous Red Mantis assassins are feared throughout the world for their ruthlessness and legacy—those they slay stay dead! Yet they are not without honor, so when a group of assassins sent on a dangerous mission are met with unexpected treachery, they must clear their own names while remaining true to their murderous calling, even as greater plots and shocking truths reveal themselves. Prey for Death is a deluxe hardcover Pathfinder Second Edition adventure for 14th level characters, and gives players the chance to play members of the world's most notorious assassin's guild. The adventure also includes new items, lore, and character backgrounds, as well as a several powerful monsters ready to threaten high-level characters! Prey for Death will be available in hardcover and Special Edition.

Starfinder Second Edition Playtest Suite

Starfinder Second Edition Playtest Rulebook

Get ready for the latest upgrade to the acclaimed science-fantasy Starfinder Roleplaying Game! The Starfinder Playtest Rulebook brings Starfinder into a new age of compatibility, as Starfinder switches to using the same rules engine that powers the popular Second Edition of the Pathfinder Roleplaying Game. Inside this playtest for the new edition, you'll find six new classes, 10 ancestries, new skills, new feats, futuristic equipment including augmentations and upgrades, new science-fantasy spells, and more! This 264-page softcover playtest rulebook is packed with new content that lets you build a science-fantasy character from level 1 to 20. Create a character to participate in the Starfinder Playtest or see how this new content might work in your Pathfinder campaign. The future is yours to shape! (You'll need a copy of Pathfinder Player Core and Pathfinder GM Core to use this product.)

Starfinder Second Edition Playtest Adventure: A Cosmic Birthday

A nascent cosmic entity stirs deep within one of the Pact Worlds planets. To aid the god's birth, its most devoted followers search the Ghost Levels of Absalom Station for a sufficient power source—a strange pocket dimension existing alongside the hub of the Pact Worlds. As the entity's emergence sends ripples across space time, a group of heroes becomes trapped in the Ghost Levels! With dangerous creatures and ominous power surges threatening the station, the heroes must team up with the residents of Little Akiton to investigate these horrifying new foes, stop their meddling—and stay alive!

Starfinder Flip-Mat: Second Edition Playtest Multi-Pack

Playtest the new edition of Starfinder in style with this collection of two double-sided Flip-Mats featuring four key encounter areas from not one, but two Starfinder Playtest Adventures: A Cosmic Birthday and Empires Devoured! One Flip-Mat features a futuristic space station and a science-fantasy cityscape—both abandoned and ready for investigation! The other features a dense fungus jungle and a futuristic settlement bordering the jungle, for exciting sci-fi adventures on the borderlands!

