Electabuzz Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: December 2021

The Dragonspiral Descent event has brought quite a varied raid rotation to Pokémon GO. While the event is going strong, let's take a look at each Tier Three raid to help trainers bring their best efforts forth. In this raid guide, you will build a team to take down Electabuzz and perfect your catching strategy. Let's get into it!

Top Electabuzz Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Electabuzz counters as such:

Therian Forme Landorus (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Shadow Mamoswine (Mud-Slap, Bulldoze)

Excadrill (Mud-Slap, Drill Run)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Psystrike)

Groudon (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Garchomp (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Rhyperior (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Incarnate Forme Landorus (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Shadow Swampert (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Shadow Flygon (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Electabuzz with efficiency.

Krookodile (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Golurk (Mud-Slap, Earth Power)

Rhydon (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Mamoswine (Mud-Slap, Bulldoze)

Regigigas (Ground-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact)

Donphan (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Golem (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Haxorus (Dragon Tail, Earthquake)

Hoopa Unbound (Confusion, Psychic)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Electabuzz can be defeated by solo players. It is helpful for those who want to complete Tier Three raids alone to power up their Pokémon and suit them with the correct attacks, as listed above.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Electabuzz can be encountered in its Shiny form. It is a full odds Pokémon, meaning that its rate is approximately one in 500.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!