Dungeon Fighter Online Adds New Forged God In Latest Update

A new update for Dungeon Fighter Online has been released, as the game enters Season 9 Act 4 with a new forged god in Nabel

Article Summary Dungeon Fighter Online launches Season 9 Act 4 update featuring new forged god, Nabel.

Face the challenging Nabel Raid in the Sunken Depths, available in multiple difficulty modes.

Unlock exclusive honorary cosmetics by conquering the Nabel Raid within the first two weeks.

New Fusion Stones, Doom Oracles, and farming events offer powerful gear and stat boosts.

Nexon dropped a brand new update this week for Dungeon Fighter Online, as Season 9 Act 4 has a new addition in the form of a newly forged god named Nabel. Aside from getting a new character, you're getting a new raid named after them, which takes place in the Sunken Depths, as well as new events for upgrades and enhancements in the process. We have more details below and the trailer above, as the content is now live.

Dungeon Fighter Online – Nabel

Nabel is the result of a collaborative project between the nation of Climmat and the Teana Research Institute. She possesses a virtually indestructible body and powers of planetary proportions. Her abilities include controlling the weather, summoning frost, flame, lightning, fire and even covering the entire planet in mist. For Adventurers who are up for the challenge, they must defeat Nabel in the first Raid of the Sunken Depths region and seek exciting awards along the way!

Enticing New Forged God Nabel Raid: Challenge the first Raid in Sunken Depths called Forged God, Nabel, available in Solo, Matching, Normal and Hard Modes. Delve deep into the locked memories of Mu, God of Mist and Memory, to discover the secrets of her forgotten past and the truth behind the mysterious Planet Terra as well. Adventurers can defeat Nabel to begin the hunt for the newest Fusion Stones, which increase Set Point and provide substantial stat boosts tailored to the adventurer's preferences.

