Pandasaurus Games Announces Courtisans Coming This May

Pandasaurus Games revealed their latest tabletop title on the way as the new card game Courtisans will be getting a release in late May.

Article Summary Pandasaurus Games launches Courtisans, a new game of intrigue set for May release.

Courtisans challenges players to gain influence by using Courtiers, costing $25.

Gameplay involves strategic card placement and secret objectives to accumulate points.

Features unique Courtier roles like Nobles, Spies, and Assassins with special powers.

Pandasaurus Games revealed one of the new games they have coming out this Spring, as the game Courtisans will be released this May. The game has been designed to be one of intrigue and backstabbing as you'll play one of six different families, all trying to gain knowledge and influence within the court by any means necessary, all using Courtiers to carry out your moves and motives. We have more info about the game here from the company, as it will go on sale on May 21, 2024, for $25.

Courtisans

Guide the Courtiers around the hall and attempt to sway a family's influence. Manage your Courtiers and read the plans of your opponents to emerge with the most points! There are six different families consisting of 15 Courtier cards each. On your turn, you'll draw three cards, then play 1 to the Queen's Table, 1 in your Domain, and the last in an opponent's Domain. At the Queen's table, cards can be played either above or below the column of the matching family. At the end of the game, the families with more cards above than below will be Esteemed. Those with more cards below the mat than above will be Disgraced. The cards in each player's domain will be scored based on whether their families are Esteemed (+1) or Disgraced (-1). Additionally, some Courtiers have special powers when played, and each player begins the game with a secret scoring objective. The player with the most points wins!

Noble: Each Noble counts as two cards.

Each Noble counts as two cards. Spy: Spies are always played face-down instead of face-up. No one can look at a played Spy, even the person who played it.

Spies are always played face-down instead of face-up. No one can look at a played Spy, even the person who played it. Assassin: When you place an Assassin in an area, you may eliminate one other Courtier card in that area.

When you place an Assassin in an area, you may eliminate one other Courtier card in that area. Guard: Guards can never be eliminated by Assassins.

