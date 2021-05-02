Paradox Interactive Puts A Hold On Imperator: Rome

Paradox Interactive seems to be having development problems as of late, as they have now put a hold on Imperator: Rome. The company has had the game in development for a while now, and while there are some fn expectations for it, there's been very little reported on the game since its inception. This week, the Portfolio Manager Bevan Davies took to their forums to post a lengthy message about how the company has recently been restructured and how things have been moved around, only to drop this little tidbit near the end.

You might have noticed that Imperator: Rome isn't assigned to any of the studios mentioned above. The reason for this is that on a regular basis we analyze the projects we have in development, where they are at, what they are trying to do and also what people and resources we have working on them. As part of this analysis we realized that there was a need to bring reinforcement for a couple of the projects at PDS, and given where Imperator was at in the run up to 2.0's launch, we decided that after the launch of the update we would move people from Imperator to these other projects. Right now we're working on plans to regrow the team for Imperator and continue development, but for the short term we needed to focus our efforts on these other projects. I wanted to break the news now to manage everyone's expectations: don't expect much Imperator news at PDXCON, or any new content coming out in 2021. We'll of course get back to everyone with news about it as long as we have something to share!

When exactly they'll get back to developing the game is uncertain, but it's pretty clear at this point the company doesn't seem to have a direction for the game. If they knew what they wanted to do with it, it would be with a team. So don't be too surprised if the eventual final version looks very little like anything we've previously seen.