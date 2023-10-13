Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: monopoly, Monopoly: Parks and Recreation, parks and recreation

Parks & Recreation Gets Its Own Version Of Monopoly

Get ready to visit Pawnee and have your own experience in local government with property management with Monopoly: Parks and Recreation.

Get ready to do all of the things your local government is useless at, as The Op has given Parks and Recreation its own Monopoly game. As you might suspect, the game is simply called Monopoly: Parks and Recreation, and it will give you the full Pawnee, Indiana, experience with the famous real estate game. As they have done with previous TV shows in the past, you'll see they've taken all of the properties and lined them up with locations seen in the show, matched up with Chance and Community Service cards that call back to certain episodes or stories that will make you question whether you're a super fan or not. Complete with six tokens that will remind you of certain characters, such as a plate of waffles, Lil' Sebastian, or a certain saxophone belonging to Duke Silver. Its a shame there isn't a plate of all the bacon and eggs they have. You can pre-order the game right now for $45 via the company's website, as we have more info about the game below.

"Revisit the unpredictability of working for the city in this ultimate game for Parks and Rec fans! Monopoly: Parks and Recreation takes players through the trials of enhancing properties as they buy, sell, and trade memorable locations from the irreverent TV comedy, such as Lot 48, The Pawnee Zoo, and more. Travel the board with custom tokens of show objects, including Duke's saxophone, Little Sebastian, or "Child Size" soda, to build Local Parks and National Parks. Be the last public servant to maintain your budget and bankrupt the others to win!"

1 Game Board, 2 Dice, and a full Rules book

6 Collectible Tokens

28 Title Deed Cards

16 Entertainment 720 Cards

16 Ya Heard? With Perd

1 Pack of Official Pawnee Li'l Sebastian Memorial Monopoly Money

32 Houses renamed Local Parks

12 Hotels renamed National Parks

