Path of Exile 2 Announces Boss Rush Challenge at Gamescom 2025

Path of Exile 2 will have some surprises at their booth at Gamescom 2025, as players can take on the new Boss Rush Challenge

Grinding Gear Games announced their plans for Path of Exile 2 at Gamescom 2025, as they will have something new for players to try out that will put their skills to the test. The team will present the new Boss Rush Challenge, giving you a gauntlet of fights for some in-person prizes. Plus some in-person activations and more. We have more info below from the devs, as well as their latest blog post, as we wish those attending the best in the challenge!

Path of Exile 2 at Gamescom 2025

Conquer The Onslaught

The Boss Rush Challenge showcases 15 bosses from different Path of Exile 2 Acts. Participants have 20 minutes to defeat as many bosses as possible to score themselves some cool prizes. Above the booth will be a live leaderboard featuring the top exiles able to kill the most bosses in the shortest period of time. Catch the 1v1 Boss Rush showdown to witness invited creators rise to dominance. Held each day from 20 – 24 August, 1 – 3PM, each showdown is a test of survival to climb to the top of the daily digital leaderboard. Winners will be evaluated based on the number of defeated Bosses between both competitors and the fastest clear time. The leaderboard will be refreshed daily to showcase the triumphant victor.

Capture The Chaos

Make unforgettable memories and more at the Vaal Orb Avatar area and 'corrupt' your selfies! Participants can snap an individual selfie at the booth and generate an exclusive Vaal avatar in their likeness by selecting the Vaal Orb icon. Enter your email or scan the QR code thereafter to save your very own Vaal avatar. Walk away with merchandise by simply posting your Vaal Avatar on your social media channels with the following hashtags – #POE2 and #JUSTVAALIT to claim a keyboard cap and a pin set.

