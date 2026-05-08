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Everything Revealed During The Nacon Direct 2026

Nacon revealed several new game announcements, as well as updates to titles in development and those already out in their latest livestream

Article Summary Nacon Direct 2026 unveiled new games including Hunter: The Reckoning - Deathwish, Dracula: The Disciple, and Rageborn.

Nacon also highlighted release windows and updates for The Mound, Edge of Memories, GreedFall, and Ravenswatch.

Hell is Us, Endurance Motorsport Series, Tour de France 2026, and Hunting Simulator 3 all received fresh reveals.

Beyond games, Nacon introduced the new Revo controller lineup for Xbox and PC with advanced competitive features.

Nacon held their year'l Nacon Direct event this week, showcasing several video games that the company and its developers are working on or update on the way for ones that are out. Its an interesting year for the company, to say the least, as they filed for insolvency in Europe, and one of their studio, Spiders, announced its shutting down, whih has drawn criticism. But it looks like the studio intends to press on with its current plans for multiple titles, which we have the dev notes on for you here. And you can watch the full livestream above.

Every Game Talked About During The Nacon Direct 2026

Hunter: The Reckoning – Deathwish: The famous supernatural creature-hunting franchise from the World of Darkness returns to video games with a first-person action-RPG. Announced at the opening of the latest Xbox Partner Preview, the game invites players to hunt down evil beings in an open and immersive New York City, where every clue recovered brings them closer to their prey. The game is developed by Teyon, the studio behind the critically acclaimed RoboCop: Rogue City.

The famous supernatural creature-hunting franchise from the World of Darkness returns to video games with a first-person action-RPG. Announced at the opening of the latest Xbox Partner Preview, the game invites players to hunt down evil beings in an open and immersive New York City, where every clue recovered brings them closer to their prey. The game is developed by Teyon, the studio behind the critically acclaimed RoboCop: Rogue City. Dracula: The Disciple: Cyanide studio reveals a new puzzle game concept that reinterprets the Dracula myth. The player embodies an archivist with an incurable disease in search of a cure. Only mastery of the occult arts and esoteric instruments forgotten in Dracula's castle could save them, or even grant them eternal life…

Cyanide studio reveals a new puzzle game concept that reinterprets the Dracula myth. The player embodies an archivist with an incurable disease in search of a cure. Only mastery of the occult arts and esoteric instruments forgotten in Dracula's castle could save them, or even grant them eternal life… Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Rageborn: Based on the famous World of Darkness universe, this top-down metroidvania promises players the ability to switch between 3 forms (human, wolf, and werewolf) to lead the fight against the mega-corporation Pentex. The game is being developed by Crea-ture, a Montreal-based studio of the Nacon group, and will be released in 2027.

Based on the famous World of Darkness universe, this top-down metroidvania promises players the ability to switch between 3 forms (human, wolf, and werewolf) to lead the fight against the mega-corporation Pentex. The game is being developed by Crea-ture, a Montreal-based studio of the Nacon group, and will be released in 2027. Revo Range: Nacon is innovating and announcing the arrival of a range of controllers including 3 models, under official Xbox license or PC compatible. Named Revo, Revo Pro and Revo Max, each offers the best technologies for gamers, ranging from Hall Effect and programmable buttons to a joystick tension adjustment system. The Revo Max will be available at the start of the 2026 school year, with the other models to follow at a later date.

Nacon is innovating and announcing the arrival of a range of controllers including 3 models, under official Xbox license or PC compatible. Named Revo, Revo Pro and Revo Max, each offers the best technologies for gamers, ranging from Hall Effect and programmable buttons to a joystick tension adjustment system. The Revo Max will be available at the start of the 2026 school year, with the other models to follow at a later date. The Mound: Omen Of Cthulhu: ACE Team presented a commented gameplay video of their new cooperative game that immerses players in a cursed jungle during the time of the conquistadors. In this Lovecraft-inspired universe, surviving madness and creatures of unspeakable horror will require coordination and communication, starting July 15, 2026.

Omen Of Cthulhu: ACE Team presented a commented gameplay video of their new cooperative game that immerses players in a cursed jungle during the time of the conquistadors. In this Lovecraft-inspired universe, surviving madness and creatures of unspeakable horror will require coordination and communication, starting July 15, 2026. Edge of Memories: Midgar Studio takes players into a world of spectacular beauty but transformed by the Corrosion. The story of Eline, a nomadic healer, is told in a new trailer. Edge of Memories will be released in 2026.

Midgar Studio takes players into a world of spectacular beauty but transformed by the Corrosion. The story of Eline, a nomadic healer, is told in a new trailer. Edge of Memories will be released in 2026. GreedFall: The Dying World: Two months after the game's release, players have the opportunity to continue their adventure on the continent of Gacane with the arrival of the long-awaited additional quest on Péren. It is included in the Black Mass DLC pack and available for free to owners of the Deluxe edition.

Two months after the game's release, players have the opportunity to continue their adventure on the continent of Gacane with the arrival of the long-awaited additional quest on Péren. It is included in the Black Mass DLC pack and available for free to owners of the Deluxe edition. Hell is Us: After a notable release in 2025, Nacon and Rogue Factor invite players to join Hadéa on Nintendo Switch™ 2 starting September 24, 2026. Caught between civil war and a supernatural calamity, no marker guides the player and no map betrays the world's secrets. Armed with their sword and guided by curiosity, they must uncover the mysteries of their past.

After a notable release in 2025, Nacon and Rogue Factor invite players to join Hadéa on Nintendo Switch™ 2 starting September 24, 2026. Caught between civil war and a supernatural calamity, no marker guides the player and no map betrays the world's secrets. Armed with their sword and guided by curiosity, they must uncover the mysteries of their past. Ravenswatch: Three years after its early access debut and with over 1.5 million players, Passtech Games studio continues to treat roguelike fans with a new free update titled Songs of Thieves, available on May 27. On the agenda: new enemies and activities, innovative ways to strengthen your heroes, and a release on Nintendo Switch™ 2 in the fall.

Three years after its early access debut and with over 1.5 million players, Passtech Games studio continues to treat roguelike fans with a new free update titled Songs of Thieves, available on May 27. On the agenda: new enemies and activities, innovative ways to strengthen your heroes, and a release on Nintendo Switch™ 2 in the fall. Endurance Motorsport Series: Speed enthusiasts were able to discover a new circuit located in Brazil. Named Galeao, this exclusive track for Endurance Motorsport Series was designed by the KT Racing teams, promising intense and memorable races starting in the summer of 2026.

Speed enthusiasts were able to discover a new circuit located in Brazil. Named Galeao, this exclusive track for Endurance Motorsport Series was designed by the KT Racing teams, promising intense and memorable races starting in the summer of 2026. Tour de France 2026: The cycling simulation is back this year, still powered by Unreal Engine 5 for more realism. In addition to updated teams and routes, this edition brings climate changes that impact race management, to be discovered on PC and consoles starting June 4, 2026.

The cycling simulation is back this year, still powered by Unreal Engine 5 for more realism. In addition to updated teams and routes, this edition brings climate changes that impact race management, to be discovered on PC and consoles starting June 4, 2026. Hunting Simulator 3: Nacon Studio Ghent unveils new images of the game and offers a more detailed glimpse of its content: open-world hunting in the vast lands of Colorado and Texas with a canine companion and an arsenal of officially licensed weapons and accessories make Hunting Simulator 3 the most complete new hunting experience, available this fall on PC and consoles.

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