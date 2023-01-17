PathCraft To Be Released On VR Platforms January 19th Test your brain in some of the trickiest VR puzzles from a kid's point of view as PathCraft will hit VR platforms this Thursday.

Vertigo Games and Devil Cow Studio have announced they will be releasing their new VR puzzle title PathCraft this week. This is a game that will take you back a couple of decades to the way puzzle titles used to be when you came across the in platformers, only now you have the added challenge of having to tackle them in a 3D environment. These are designed to be somewhat easy on the surface, but they will challenge how you think about solving them as they become more difficult as you play the game. All wrapped in a fun art style that takes you back to being a kid making all sorts of adventures with just cardboard. Enjoy the trailer below before the game comes out on January 19th.

"Think playing with blocks is easy? Think again! Tease your brain with over 80 ingenious puzzles in PathCraft, a playful but increasingly challenging puzzle platformer. Think outside the blocks as you craft the path for your little robot friend, or take it one step further by creating your own levels and sharing them with other players. Immerse yourself in the colorful, hand-crafted world of a child's imagination. Experience wholesome puzzle platforming in VR that's great for newcomers of all ages. Play with different blocks to solve puzzles in multiple ways Unlock new gameplay mechanics, environments, and costumes as you play."

80+ ingenious puzzles: Experience clever puzzle platforming that's easy to play but increasingly hard to master.

Level editor: Design and share your own levels online, and discover and play puzzles created by the community.

Hand-tracking support: Play as you like and pick up blocks using your hands or with the controllers.

Playful unlockables: Unlock different costumes with interchangeable parts for your mini-me.

Charming environments: Immerse yourself in the colorful level themes of a child's imagination.