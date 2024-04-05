Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Pathfinder, Video Games | Tagged: BKOM Studios, Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivors

Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivors Has Officially Been Released

BKOM Studios dropped a new launch trailer for Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivors, as the game has officially been released this week.

Article Summary BKOM Studios releases Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivors with an engaging new trailer.

Early Access since September '23, the anticipated release jumps ahead to available now.

Three hero classes and companions offer diverse gameplay with unique skills and upgrades.

Face the Whispering Tyrant in a battle that scales across five difficulty levels.

Indie game developer and publisher BKOM Studios have released a new trailer for Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivors, as the game is out earlier than expected. The team put the game into Early Access back in September 2023 with plans to release it on April 18, 2024. But we got the game a couple of weeks early, as it is available right now on PC via Steam. Enjoy the trailer ahead of trying out the game for yourself.

Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivors

Step into the role as one of three daring heroes and battle through the horrors of Gallowspire. The Fighter, Wizard, or Rogue all come with their own strengths and talents that will aid them in their efforts against Tar-Baphon. Choose an ally to fight alongside you as you slay hordes of Tar-Baphon's undead minions, collect and upgrade your arsenal of spells and weapons, and extinguish Gallowspire's callous bosses. There will be many failures throughout your journey, but aided by an ancient medallion, the heroes can escape death and grow stronger with each attempt.

Choose your class: Fighter, Wizard, or Rogue — each featuring unique talents, powers, and playstyles.

Invite a friend to take over one of your heroes to act as your companion. Even if you are playing solo, your companion always follows you into battle. Your companions will be as powerful as you have grown them to be!

Run the gauntlet of Gallowspire! Delve into battle and overcome all four sections and their bosses to mark a successful run.

Multiple Gameplay mechanics: Dash, potion belt, aiming, unique feats for each character, and much more.

Defeat enemies and collect their essence to obtain and upgrade your powers during the run.

Earn experience to level up your heroes, and spend talent points to permanently enhance and customize their powers based on Pathfinder 2nd edition mechanics.

Collect cards showcasing official Pathfinder art to unlock permanent upgrades for all your heroes.

Complete quests, engage in challenging boss fights and battle the Whispering Tyrant himself.

Customize your challenge level across five tiers of difficulty. The quest to contain Tar-Baphon is endless!

