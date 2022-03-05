Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous Receives Inevitable Excess DLC

Owlcat Games has released a new DLC for Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous as players can now experience Inevitable Excess. The DLC has been rolled out with the latest update to the game (Patch 1.2) as it will bring about the first new storyline not already built into the title. It will set you off on a bit of a side-quest just before you make it your victory in Worldwound. We have more info on it for you here as the DLC is now available on PC for $13.

The Inevitable Excess DLC will take players on a new adventure set just before their triumphant victory over the Worldwound. The new Pathfinder: Wrath Of The Righteous story will require all the hero's high-level abilities and mythic powers to battle nigh on invincible opponents. Players will answer the call of Valmallos, a powerful being from another plane of existence who is determined to stop an impending threat to the universe. Players will experience a new story that complements the main campaign storyline. They will be able to import their character from the main campaign with all their companions, or create a new one.

At the beginning of the adventure, the character will be high level – with both standard and mythic options available. Players will face new mythic opponents who threaten the peace of the planes, and will have to use their entire arsenal of mythic abilities.

The DLC will take the players to Axis – the birthplace and home of the inevitables, the machine aeons. They will be able to explore every corner of this plane and find a way through a dungeon full of dangers.

It will be possible to export the achievements to the main campaign. After completing this DLC, new powers will become available to the character in the main campaign right before the official start of the Fifth Crusade.