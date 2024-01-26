Posted in: Conventions, Events, Games, PAX East, Tabletop, Video Games | Tagged: PAX East 2024, penny arcade, ReedPOP

PAX East 2024 Reveals Details On Attending Exhibitors

Penny Arcade and ReedPop have given us a better idea of what will be on display at PAX East 2024 when it returns to Boston in March.

Article Summary PAX East 2024 returns to Boston from March 21-24 at the BCEC.

Tickets on sale for PAX East, featuring indie and AAA games, tabletops.

Early exhibitors include Cephalofair Games, Dice Throne, Stone Blade.

Expect tournaments, panels, concerts, and more tabletop gaming fun.

Penny Arcade and ReedPop dropped new details this week about some of the exhibitors you'll find at PAX East 2024 in Boston. The event will be returning to the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center (BCEC) and will run from Thursday, March 21, through Sunday, March 24, 2024. The event will have a strong mix of indie game companies, AAA titles, and a robust tabletop section as they look to capitalize on last year's strong turnout. We have the official statement from the company below, as they have highlighted some of the early exhibitors who have been confirmed for the event. Tickets are currently on sale for those looking to attend, whether it be for a single-day or multi-day passes.

PAX West 2024 – Early Exhibitors

This year's attendees can expect a collection of both brand new and returning fan-favorite tabletop games, as well as merchandise, from a variety of exhibitors including Gloomhaven developer Cephalofair Games, Marvel Dice Throne creators Dice Throne, SolForge Fusion developer Stone Blade Entertainment, Fantasy Flight's many creations in collaboration with the world's most loved IPs such as Star Wars, Game of Thrones, and X-Men, Twilight Creations with its host of horror titles, and many more. The Tabletop Freeplay Library will feature hundreds of titles for attendees to sit and play with family and friends on-site. Those wishing to show off their competitive style can join one of the many daily tournaments. Tabletop fanatics can expect a variety of additional brain-inducing activities, including panels, video game exhibitors, concerts, and more, to be announced closer to the event.

"From the very beginnings of PAX twenty years ago, we've always tried to carve out a space for tabletop. But it really took root at East," says Jerry Holkins, co-founder of PAX. "PAX East was the 'tabletop' show years before the birth PAX Unplugged."

