Payday 3 Releases New Operation Medic Bag Update

Starbreeze has released a brand new update for Payday 3, as the game has received a new Operation Medic Bag ahead of more DLC.

Improvements include matchmaking, CrimeNet, solo mode, and UI tweaks.

Upcoming DLCs named Land of the Free and Fear and Greed coming in September 2024.

CEO Mats Juhl outlines a roadmap for further Payday 3 content updates.

Starbreeze has released a brand new update for Payday 3 today, as players have another round of Operation Medic Bag. The game already went through a few rounds of these to improve the quality of the title, and this one operates much the same way as they are giving the game an injection of adjustments, quality-of-life improvements, and other bug fixes that players have been bringing up. It also provides new updates for matchmaking, CrimeNet, improvements to the Solo mode, and a new user interface. This is also being done to prepare for the next round of DLC content on the way, as they have two scheduled for September 2024 called Land of the Free and Fear and Greed. We have more info and a quote from the current CEO for you below.

Payday 3 – Operation Medic Bag

Operation Medic Bag is a focused effort that aims to continuously roll out requested functionality, enhancements, new technology and content to Payday 3 with the aim of realizing both Starbreeze' and the player community's vision for the game. During the summer, activity will increase further, with more content and functionality updates.

"The Payday team has worked tirelessly over the past few months to realize both our and the players' vision for Payday 3. The updates during the spring have laid a solid foundation to accelerate our roadmap. Most recently, we launched our second major DLC, as well as a large amount of free content for all players, including a long-awaited single player mode. We are already seeing an improvement in both activity and sentiment among our players, which is very positive.", says Mats Juhl, acting CEO, Starbreeze. "In the coming months, we will continue to be active with two more DLCs and more updates within 'Operation Medic Bag', up until the one-year anniversary of Payday 3's launch in September."

