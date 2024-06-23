Posted in: Deep Silver, Games, Starbreeze, Video Games | Tagged: Payday 3

Payday 3 Will Launch Second DLC Later This Week

Starbreeze revealed the finer details for the next DLC for Payday 3, as the Boys In Blue DLC will launch this week with a free update.

Article Summary Payday 3's 'Boys In Blue' DLC launches with a police station heist and new gear.

Free update includes Solo Mode Beta, new heister Clover, and Nvidia DLSS 3.0.

The DLC includes a Heist Pack, Weapon Pack with 26 mods, and a Tailor Pack.

'Boys In Blue' DLC available for Silver, Gold Editions or separate purchase.

Deep Silver and Starbreeze have revealed the details of the next major DLC for Payday 3, as Boys In Blue will launch this week. Players will be getting an all-new experience (if they decide to pay for it) featuring an all-new heist taking place inside a police station. Along with the DLC release, players will see a free update for the game, as well as the addition of a Beta for Solo Mode as they experiment with helping solo players get an experience without having to hunt down a team. We have more info below as all of this will be released on June 27.

Payday 3 – Boys In Blue DLC

Following the events in Chapter 1 – Syntax Error, the gang is taking their next heist directly to a police station, capturing the essence of Payday, where every stolen gold bar is a statement against authority. Boys in Blue is accessible to Silver Edition, Gold Edition, and Gold Pass owners of Payday 3 and is available to buy separately on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. The DLC consists of:

The Heist Pack: with Payday 3: Chapter 2 – Boys in Blue

The Weapon Pack with three new weapons, 26 mods, and 2 cosmetics

The Tailor Pack with four new masks, four new suits, and four new gloves

Free Update

Payday 3's second DLC Expansion also comes with a major free update. The Boys in Blue free update will be available for all players and includes:

Solo Mode Beta (on all platforms)

New heister Clover, originally introduced to the PAYDAY series in 2014, including a gun and weapon charm

New Primary weapon – LMG

Loadout renaming

Nvidia DLSS 3.0 Ready, offering a boost to performance for anyone with a recent Nvidia graphics card

Twitch drops

Solo Mode Beta

The Boys in Blue update introduces a Solo Mode Beta, addressing community feedback received since the game's release. In this beta, sections of the game previously hosted on PAYDAY servers are now hosted on players' devices. This skips the matchmaking step, meaning players still must log in and have access to the internet, but only for initial identification and start up. This is the first step to support a full offline option in the future.

