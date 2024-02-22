Posted in: Games, Mortal Kombat, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: John Cena, Mortal Kombat 1, Neatherrealm Studios, peacemaker

Peacemaker Finally Receives His Mortal Kombat 1 Trailer

The latest DLC character for Mortal Kombat 1 has a teaser trailer, as we get a better look at Peacemaker before he arrives next month.

Article Summary Peacemaker joins Mortal Kombat 1 as the latest DLC character with John Cena's voice and likeness.

Early access for the Peacemaker DLC starts on February 28, with a general release on March 6.

New character Janet Cage and Krossplay functionality arriving in March for enhanced gameplay.

Peacemaker brings gunslinging skills, signature abilities, and humor to Mortal Kombat's roster.

WB Games and NeatherRealm Studios have released the latest DLC character trailer for Mortal Kombat 1, as we get a much better look at Peacemaker. If you're not already aware, the character is based on the DC Comics character (The Suicide Squad film and Peacemaker series on Max) and will feature both the voice and likeness of John Cena playing the role, much like how J.K. Simmons played Omniman for the game. The character will be added to the game's roster as part of an early access period starting on February 28 for those who own the Kombat Pack, while everyone else will have a chance to either purchase him individually or as part of the Pack on March 6. Enjoy his trailer here, as we have more info on the character and more content coming with him in the next few weeks.

Mortal Kombat 1 – Peacemaker

Peacemaker, also known as Christopher Smith, cherishes peace with all his heart and will kill anyone and everyone necessary to get it. In the new video, Peacemaker is ready to challenge Liu Kang's New Era of peace and is equipped with a formidable moveset incorporating the character's expert gunslinging skills, signature helmet abilities, and loyal bald eagle sidekick, Eagly, all complemented by his legendary dance moves and brash humor.

Bonus Content

The trailer also provides a first look at gameplay for Janet Cage, a new DLC Kameo Fighter and alternate reality version of Johnny Cage, who can assist during matches with a range of support moves. Janet Cage will be available as part of the Kombat Pack and for standalone purchase in March 2024. Additionally, Krossplay functionality will be added to Mortal Kombat 1 on Feb. 28 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store). The Krossplay feature will allow players to matchmake in 1 vs. 1 Kombat League and Kasual matches, invite friends for 1 vs. 1 private matches, and view leaderboard stats across all supported platforms.

